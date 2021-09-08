Gatling Reports Positive Preliminary Metallurgical Testing Results at the Larder Gold Project

VANCOUVER, September 8, 2021 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) reports solid preliminary results from metallurgical testing of samples collected from each of the three gold deposits on its 100% owned Larder Gold Project in Larder Lake, Ontario. Combined gravity and standard cyanide extraction methods returned initial recoveries between 81% and 92% for the three deposits, with the highest-grade deposit, Bear, exhibiting the highest initial recovery results. Reports from the early 1990's indicated gold recoveries up to 94% from the Cheminis deposit, and Gatling will be investigating multiple flowsheet options to further optimize total gold recoveries in future metallurgical testwork across all three deposits.

Preliminary Metallurgical Testing Results

Three 30-35 kg representative composite samples were selected from material contained in each deposit. Samples were selected by Gatling from multiple holes that demonstrate the typical style of mineralization of each zone. Samples were then sealed and transported to SGS Minerals laboratory facilities in Lakefield, Ontario. The testing included gold determination by screened metallic assay protocol, BWI index, gravity recoverable gold and bottle roll cyanidation testing. Highlights include the following:

Bottle roll cyanidation of the gravity tailings resulted in total combined gold extractions in the 81% to 92% range with significant optimization potential for all three deposits through subsequent phases of testwork (Table 1). Fernland Total Gold Recovery 88.3 % Cheminis Total Gold Recovery 80.8 % Bear Total Gold Recovery 91.9 %

Excellent cyanide gold extraction results with peak results achieved within the first 8 hours.

Gold head grades of the three samples tested ranged from 5.3 g/t to 5.9 g/t, as determined by the screened metallics method at 150 mesh and are reconciled to the sample head grades sent in by Gatling.

Bond ball mill indices for Fernland and Cheminis defined as exhibiting medium hardness (BWI of 45 and 44, respectively) and Bear defined as hard (BWI of 78).

Table 1. Larder Gold Project Preliminary Metallurgical Test Results

Deposit Name Au Extraction % Head Grade Au g/t BWI Index Gravity Au % Recovery Cyanide Au % Extraction Overall Au % Recovery Gravity + Cyanide 8 hr 48 hr Fernland 86 87.8 5.17 45 4.2 87.8 88.3 Cheminis 76 79.5 5.71 44 6.2 79.5 80.8 Bear 81 85.6 5.87 78 43.5 85.6 91.9

Jason Billan, President and CEO for Gatling commented, "This preliminary level, metallurgical testwork provides a baseline on the three deposits currently being evaluated at the Larder project. We expect to conduct further testing in the coming months to evaluate the host of optimization opportunities to enhance overall recoveries towards the benchmark figures typically seen in the Abitibi, in the range of the low-to-mid 90%, for operating mines. While the initial sample representing the Cheminis deposit came in lower than anticipated, we are confident that further testing will yield higher recoveries, as evidenced by the 3,800 tonne bulk sample conducted by Northfield Minerals, sent to the Kerr mill in 1990, which achieved a recovery rate of 94%."

Additional Tests to be Considered to Achieve Historical Gold Recoveries

A report from 1990 completed by Derry, Michener, Booth and Wahl (DMBW) for Northfield Minerals Inc. on the Cheminis Mine ("Report on The Cheminis Project, McGarry and McVittie Townships, Ontario, N.T.S.:32D/4, June 5. 1990. Derry, Michener, Booth and Wahl") stated that a 3,800 tonne bulk sample at a 0.15 oz/t Au grade from the mined out C zone was sent to the Kerr Mill and returned gold recoveries of 94% utilizing a more comprehensive flowsheet. Therefore, additional mineralogical and metallurgical test work will be conducted to investigate potential areas of optimization and to test recoveries at lower grades for those areas which show potential to be mined via open pit. These would include:

Characterization of the samples to include chemical and mineralogical and/or sequential diagnostic leaching

Optimization of cyanidation conditions, which may include varying parameters by grind size, cyanide concentration, aeration, and lead nitrate addition

Investigation into different flowsheet options: whole ore (direct cyanidation), flotation (leach to concentrate), and gravity CN

Definition of the variability of the deposits to better understand the gold associations

In addition, Gatling remains on schedule to deliver its global 43-101 mineral resource update before the end of Q3.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% owned by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 ha project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration, and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

