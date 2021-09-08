Ares Strategic Mining Announces the Submission of a NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report on its Utah Fluorspar Property

Vancouver, September 8th, 2021 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares" or the "Company") (TSXV:ARS) (OTC:ARSMF) (FRA:N8I1), is pleased to announce that it has submitted to the BCSC, a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant update Technical Report on its Spor Mountain Fluorspar Project, located near Delta, Utah, as requested by the BCSC.

The technical report titled " Technical Report on The Lost Sheep Fluorspar Property, Juab County, Utah, U.S.A." was submitted on September 8th, 2021 and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral projects". The submitted Technical Report is an update of the Technical Report titled "Technical Report on the Lost Sheep Property" dated June 30th, 2019.

The Technical Report summarizes the geological setting, mineralization, exploration activities, metallurgical work, permitting, claims, geophysics, conceptual mining and processing methods, plant designs, and other works carried out by the Company on the property. The NI 43-101 compliant report was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., Independent Qualified Person's in accordance with NI 43-101.

Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project - Delta, Utah

- 100% owned - 2,100 acres - 111 Claims - Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City. - Fully Permitted - including mining permits. - NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities. - Conceptual Mining plan approved by BLM1

First approved by Rex Rowley - Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 24th August 1992.

Renewed by Paul B. Baker - Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 12th December 2016.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

James Walker

Chief Executive Officer and President

For further information, please contact James Walker by email at jwalker@aresmining.com

