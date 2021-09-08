Prime Meridian Resources Corp. Announces Purchase Agreement on New Claims in the Red Lake District of Ontario

Vancouver, September 8, 2021 - Prime Meridian Resources Corp. (TSXV: PMR) ("PMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that subject to TSX Venture Exchange approvals, the Company has executed a formal purchase agreement ("Purchase Agreement") to acquire 282 mineral claims covering 5,830 hectares in the Dixie Lake area of the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, bringing the Company's total land position in the area to 10,180 hectares. The claims are generally contiguous with PMR's existing Camping Lake Project and east of PMR's Bruce Lake Project (the figure below highlights the Company's Red Lake claims).
Figure 1
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5386/95790_77f37fdd0416faa3_001full.jpg
The Company will acquire a 100% interest in the new claims, with no royalties, by issuing a total of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company and paying $15,000 to the vendor, as per the following:
Issuing 500,000 common shares and paying $15,000 upon the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the Purchase Agreement; and
issuing 500,000 common shares on or before the 1st Anniversary of the Purchase Agreement.
The common shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!