Japan Gold Appoints Dr Tim Sharp as Chief Geologist

Vancouver, September 8, 2021 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tim Sharp to the position of Chief Geologist.

Dr Tim Sharp is a geologist with over 28 years of experience in Australasia and Africa and has a track record of discovery and development of significant gold deposits. Tim has held technical and management roles with Inco, Vale, Acacia Mining and Barrick Gold, and holds a BSc (Hons), MSc (Geology) and PhD (Geology) from the University of Technology Sydney, Australia.

Prior to joining Japan Gold, Tim held the position of Principal Exploration Geologist within Barrick Gold's Africa Middle East Group, leading both greenfield and brownfield exploration projects throughout East and West Africa. Before this he worked for over 9 years with African Barrick Gold and Acacia Mining in Tanzania, Kenya, Mali and Burkina Faso, and was involved in discovery and definition of the Liranda gold deposit in Kenya (1.3Moz @ 12 g/t Au), and the definition of the Nyanzaga gold deposit in Tanzania (4.6 Moz Au).

John Proust, Chairman and CEO of Japan Gold Commented, "We are delighted to welcome Tim to the position of Chief Geologist and believe his impressive exploration skill set and discovery record will strengthen the Japan Gold team."

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corp. to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com

For further information please contact:

John Proust

Chairman & CEO

Phone: 778-725-1491

Email: info@japangold.com

Website: www.japangold.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results related to future partnerships and the Company's 2021 gold exploration program. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, arrange or conclude a joint-venture or partnership; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95838