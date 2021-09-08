CAVU Updates on Exploration Programs

Vancouver, September 8, 2021 - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update for the 2021 drilling campaign on the Hopper copper-gold project located in the Yukon. The Hopper project is in the traditional territory of the Champagne Aishihik First Nations.

Highlights

Samples from 6 holes, 1130m of drilling sent to lab

First assays expected late September

Ground and airborne geophysical programs completed

Field crews now preparing for exploration on the Kitimat Property

"We are optimistic that this year's drilling program on the Hopper project will significantly expand the potential footprint of the skarn mineralized zone," stated Jaap Verbaas, CEO of CAVU Mining. "We drilled 1130m in 5 holes targeting skarn mineralization and one hole targeting porphyry mineralization. Past diamond drilling encountered supergene copper enrichment near the porphyry target, but not a true mineralized porphyry. We now eagerly await our assay results which we expect to come in from mid-September onwards."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7764/95843_b13d12e9548caad7_001full.jpg

Hopper Exploration details

5 Holes targeting skarn mineralization were drilled south of the Hopper Intrusion and one 300m hole targeted a coincident soil, chargeability, and magnetic anomaly in the Hopper Intrusion. The drilling was complemented by gradient magnetic, VLF and radiometric airborne geophysics as well as field mapping, portable ground EM tools, and prospecting over the main Hopper Intrusion. These complementary data sets combined with the drilling, set the stage for a successful follow-up drill program.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within the news release.

About CAVU Mining Corp.

CAVU Mining Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its flagship Hopper Copper-Gold Project in the Yukon and continues to evaluate complimentary mineral projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

