NEO Battery Materials Receives DTC Eligibility

Vancouver, September 8, 2021 - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF) ("NEO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility on the common shares of the Company with CUSIP 60908A100. DTC eligibility will enable an accelerated settlement process and NEO's shares to be economically transferred between brokerage accounts electronically within the United States.

Mr. Spencer Huh, President and CEO of NEO, commented, "Along with listing to the OTCQB, NEO has secured its DTC eligibility. As the lithium-ion battery supply chain is growing in importance and priority in the U.S., the Company will be actively increasing its presence and bolstering its awareness in the larger capital market."

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible." DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance the liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based company focused on battery metals and materials. NEO has a focus on producing silicon anodes materials through its proprietary single-step nanocoating process, which provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become a silicon anode active materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

