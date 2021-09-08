Bonterra Intersects 16.5 g/t Au over 2.7 m, Including 29.5 g/t over 1.0 m in a New Zone Northeast of the Barry Gold Deposit

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the ongoing drilling campaign at the Barry project. Recent drilling results expand upon the northeast sector of the Barry deposit near surface and at depth (Figures 1 and 2). The latest results encompass 13 diamond drill holes designed to expand the 2021 mineral resource estimate ("2021 MRE") released in June (see press release dated June 23, 2021). Drilling highlights include 16.5 g/t grams-per-tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 2.7 metres ("m") in a new zone named H16, immediately northeast of the 2021 MRE.

The Company is currently drilling at a rate of approximately 6,000 m per month, focused on its main gold deposits to expand upon the recently released 2021 MREs. In addition, work on the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"), which would utilize the existing Bachelor Mill as a central processing facility is ongoing and is expected to be completed in Q4 2021.

Highlights include:

16.5 g/t Au over 2.7 m, including 29.5 g/t over 1.0 m and 4.5 g/t over 2.0 m in MB-21-355

0.7 g/t Au over 55.0 m, including 7.5 g/t Au over 1.5 m and 3.6 g/t Au over 3.9 m in MB-21-359

16.0 g/t over 0.6 m and 12.6 g/t over 0.5 m in MB-21-368

5.9 g/t Au over 5.3 m, including 22.0 g/t over 0.9 m in MB-21-369

4.8 g/t over 2.0 m, including 18.4 g/t over 0.4 m in MB-21-376

Pascal Hamelin, CEO commented: "The results released today support our view that substantial near surface exploration potential exists at Barry. Recent exploration drilling hit both thick, continuous mineralization at open pit depth and high-grade intervals within 200 m depth immediately adjacent of the 2021 MRE. We look forward to receiving more diamond drill results from this area soon."

Figure 1 - Barry Project - Drill Hole Location Map.

See Figure 2 for details of drill holes in the northeast sector of the Barry deposit





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/95855_6f57ebd7e4a24b71_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - Barry Project - Drill Hole Location Detailed Map





To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/95855_6f57ebd7e4a24b71_002full.jpg

The Barry drilling campaign is currently focused on the expansion of key gold mineralized zones around the 2021 MRE. Multiple diamond drill holes tested open pit potential to the northeast of the open pit resource shell in the 2021 MRE and followed up on deeper intercepts in hole MB-20-323 in the same sector (see press release dated March 1, 2021). Near-surface mineralization above open pit cut-off grade was intercepted up to 100 m northeast of the existing pit shell (Table 1, Figures 2, 3 and 4). Mineralization remains open to the east. Drilling also confirmed the presence of several H-type zones north of the 1000 zone, returning high-grade intercepts at less than 200 m depth and laterally within 50 to 250 m of the existing resource along the 1000 zone (Table 1, Figures 2, 3 and 4). Follow-up drilling on these very promising targets is expected to begin soon in order to better define their geometries. Several drill holes also continued to test extensions of the H series structures to the southwest, with success along the H3 zone, outlining continued potential at depth (Table 1 and Figure 1).

Figure 3 - Barry Project - Composite Cross Section (MB-21-357, MB-21-358, MB-21-359, MB-21-360, MB-21-362)





To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/95855_6f57ebd7e4a24b71_003full.jpg

Figure 4 - Barry Project - Composite Cross Section (MB-21-355, MB-21-368, MB-21-369, MB-21-370)





To view an enhanced version of Figure 4 please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/95855_6f57ebd7e4a24b71_004full.jpg

Barry Deposit Geology

The Barry gold deposit is characterized by three dominant sets of structures, all dipping to the south-east. The sub-vertical shear zones and the H-Series shear zones dipping 25 to 40 degrees are hosted within intermediate to mafic volcanics and tuffs with local felsic intrusions. Contact zones dip at 50-65 degrees along the lower and upper contacts of the D1, D2 and D3 felsic intrusions with mafic volcanics. Gold mineralization is associated with disseminated sulfides within shear zones and veins with local visible gold. The Barry deposit has been delineated over 1.4 kilometres along strike and 700 m vertical and remains open for expansion.

Table 1: Barry Drillhole Results Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Zone MB-21-352 Results Pending MB-21-353 Results Pending MB-21-354 95.5 101.5 6.0 0.6 Intrusive Stockwerk 197.0 204.0 7.0 1.3 D2 including 201.5 204.0 2.5 2.5 D2 211.5 212.2 0.7 1.3 D2 MB-21-355 14.0 19.0 5.0 2.5 AB7 including 17.0 19.0 2.0 4.5 AB7 25.6 28.6 3.0 1.5 AB7 including 26.8 27.3 0.5 4.6 AB7 39.5 48.0 8.5 1.4 AB8 195.2 201.3 6.1 0.7 New H structure including 200.7 201.3 0.6 3.7 New H structure 239.3 242.0 2.7 16.5 H16 including 240.0 241.0 1.0 29.5 H16 MB-21-356 Results Pending MB-21-357 No significant Assays MB-21-358 190.0 195.9 5.9 1.3 H16 including 193.4 194.8 1.4 3.6 H16 MB-21-359 6.0 61.0 55.0 0.7 AB7/AB8 including 59.5 61.0 1.5 7.5 AB8 78.1 79.1 1.0 0.6 Vertical structure 113.0 115.8 2.8 0.7 1000 139.0 140.7 1.7 1.0 Vertical structure 148.0 148.8 0.8 4.5 New H structure 186.4 187.8 1.4 0.7 191.3 195.2 3.9 3.6 New H structure 243.6 248.3 4.7 0.8 H16 MB-21-360 103.2 104.3 1.1 0.5 183.2 188.2 5.0 2.4 New H structure including 183.2 184.1 0.9 5.0 New H structure MB-21-361 Results Pending MB-21-362 7.8 8.3 0.5 0.8 AB7 120.9 124.5 3.6 0.6 New H structure including 123.2 123.9 0.7 1.4 New H structure 176.8 177.6 0.8 3.0 H16 197.9 199.2 1.3 0.6 MB-21-363 Results Pending MB-21-364 Results Pending MB-21-365 Results Pending MB-21-366 Results Pending MB-21-367 192.4 193.2 0.8 0.7 New H structure MB-21-368 16.0 23.9 7.9 1.7 AB7 Including 17.0 17.6 0.6 16.0 AB7 28.4 33.7 5.3 2.1 AB8 Including 30.0 31.0 1.0 6.5 AB8 39.0 39.5 0.5 1.1 197.8 198.3 0.5 12.6 New H structure MB-21-369 8.5 30.3 21.8 0.6 AB7/AB8 Including 25.9 29.7 3.8 1.3 AB8 110.9 116.5 5.6 1.2 New H structure 146.4 148.4 2.0 1.6 New H structure 234.3 234.8 0.5 1.7 274.0 279.3 5.3 5.9 H16 including 277.7 278.6 0.9 22.0 H16 300.5 301.4 0.9 0.6 MB-21-370 236.0 237.0 1.0 0.9 H16 MB-21-371 84.9 87.0 2.1 0.7 111.8 112.7 0.9 3.1 Vertical structure 248.0 251.0 3.0 1.1 H16 including 250.5 251.0 0.5 5.1 H16 312.0 312.7 0.7 0.6 MB-21-372 Results Pending MB-21-373 Results Pending MB-21-374 Results Pending MB-21-375 Results Pending MB-21-376 739.0 741.0 2.0 4.8 H3 including 740.5 741.0 0.5 18.4 H3 846.2 848.6 2.4 1.1 H12 including 847.6 848.1 0.5 3.8 H12 MB-21-377 Results Pending MB-21-378 807.4 809.1 1.7 0.9 H12 MB-21-379 Results Pending

Notes:

1) The length represents the interval of the drilled core.

2) True widths are estimated to be greater than 55% of the drill intersection length.

3) The shown mineralized intervals listed are above 0.5 g/t Au.

4) Gold results obtained below <0.1 g/t Au are represented as no significant values.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

The Barry project's drill core gold analyses are performed at the Company's Bachelor Mine analytical laboratory (the "Laboratory"). The Company employs a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analyses are carried out by fire assay (A.A.) with atomic absorption finish. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor the Laboratory's performance. The Company's QA-QC program requires that at least 10% of samples be analyzed by an independent laboratory. These verification samples are sent to ALS Minerals laboratory facility located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The verifications show a high degree of correlation with the Laboratory's results.

Qualified Person

Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. and Bonterra's Exploration Manager, has compiled and approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Ducharme is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region that is currently estimated at 75% through the permitting process to expand from 800 to 2,400 tonnes-per-day. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company over the next 18-24 months to deliver shareholder value.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Pascal Hamelin, President & CEO

ir@btrgold.com

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9

819-825-8678 | Website: www.btrgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that implies predictions, expectations, interpretations, opinions, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often using words such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "in management's opinion", "anticipates", or "plans", "budget", "schedule", "forecasts", statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) is not a statement of historical fact and may constitute forward-looking information and is intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release may contain forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the outlook for the Gladiator, Barry, and Moroy projects; updated mineral resources; the deposit remaining open laterally and at depth; and future drilling. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the ability of exploration activities (including drilling results) to accurately predict mineralization; the Company's ability to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks associated with mining operations; global economic conditions; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time of release, Bonterra cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of the Company's securities that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Bonterra nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of forward-looking information. All statements made, other than statements of historical fact, that address the Company's intentions and the events and developments that the Company anticipates, are considered forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ from those in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95855