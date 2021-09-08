Vertical Extends Financing

VANCOUVER, September 8, 2021 - Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") announces that further to news releases dated May 4, 2021 and July 14, 2021 the Company has extended its non-brokered private placement of to up to 20 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000.00 (the "Offering") until October 8, 2021.

Each unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 12-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.15 per share.

Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's St. Onge project in Quebec, for general working capital.

Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

