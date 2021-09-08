First Energy Metals Successfully Completes 5847 Metres Phase 1 Drill Program at Augustus Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, Sept. 8, 2021 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce successful completion of Phase 1 Exploration work at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. A total of 32 NQ size diamond drill holes were completed on the Property with a cumulative drilling of 5,847.15 metres (see Table 1 and Figures 1 & 2 for details). The exploration works also included prospecting, stripping, grab and channel sampling.

Highlights

A total of 32 drill holes were completed, out of which 27 holes intersected spodumene bearing lithium pegmatites and five holes had low grade lithium intercepts or did not hit any significant mineralization.

Two drill holes LC21-30 and LC21-31 were drilled for metallurgical testwork purposes at the same locations as holes LC21-16 and LC21-20, respectively.

The results of seven drill holes are completed and have been reported in the Company's news releases, ten holes intersected low grade or no lithium mineralization, two holes are kept for metallurgical testwork, and the results of 13 drill holes are pending.

At the Augustus prospect spodumene bearing lithium mineralization has been delineated along a strike length of over 400 m in a NW-SE direction. The mineralization is still open along strike and dip.

At the Beluga / Canadian Lithium prospect an approximately 50 metres wide high-grade lithium bearing spodumene pegmatite zone has been channel sampled on surface which need to be better understood through detailed mapping, channel sampling and diamond drilling. The drill holes beneath this pegmatite zone showed large pegmatite widths but smaller lithium bearing intersects.

Mr. Gurminder Sangha, CEO of First Energy Metals stated that, "We are very pleased with successful completion of the Phase 1 exploration work on the Augustus Property. The current work not only confirmed the historical lithium mineralization reported on the Property but also was able to define targets for further exploration work. The Company is looking forward to commencing a Phase 2 exploration work as soon as the results of the current exploration work are compiled and completed. I commend the hard work of the project team members who were able to successfully complete exploration work despite global impact of COVID 19 pandemic and restrictions on movement which made it difficult to organize logistics for the project."

The drill program was based on the historical exploration data and the Company's surface trenching and sampling program. Several historical drill hole collars were also located on the Property which helped in location and orientation of drill holes for the current program. The Drill program commenced on April 5th at the Property by Forage Hebert Inc. Drilling of Amos, Quebec who was contracted for this work. A B-20 drill rig was deployed which has a capacity to drill up to 1,000-meter-deep hole. A core shack is built at the village of St-Dominique du Rosaire located about 50km from the Property for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage. The drill core is logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks are being inserted at industry standard intervals.

All samples for this exploration work were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2) as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 337 mining claims covering a total area of over 15,000 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has executed a Phase 1 work program which included trenching, channel sampling and diamond core drilling. Further work on the property will includes diamond drilling to further delineate the lithium pegmatite intercepts in Phase 1 drill program, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. The Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the lithium prospects during 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide. The Company has completed Phase 1 exploration work on the Property which included trenching, channel sampling, and diamond core drilling. A total of 32 NQ size core holes were drilled as part of the drill program with a cumulative drilling of 5847 metres.".

About First Energy Metals Ltd..

First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.

The company's strategy is to:

Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;

Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;

Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

First Energy Metals Ltd.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's intentions, plans and future actions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Drill Hole Table

Drill

Hole ID NAD 1983 Zone

18N Azimuth Dip Elevation Total Depth Results / Comments Easting Northing Degrees Degrees MASL* metres Augustus Prospect LC21-12 287126 5367662 40.5 -44.5 361 275.00 Intersected 10 m at 1.11% Li2O at 110 m depth with other smaller / lower grade mineralized intercepts (see NR May 12, 2021) LC21-13 287071 5367517 43.9 -43.8 352 324.00 No lithium mineralization LC21-14 287263 5367851 230.8 -45.6 354 234.00 Results pending LC21-15 287311 5367836 225 -44.1 351 216.00 Intersected a four-metre-wide zone with 1.27 per cent lithium oxide (Li2O) at 62.0 metres of drilled depth (see NR August 03, 2021). LC21-16 287095 5367711 55 -44.7 362 288.00 Intersected 19 m at 1.17% Li2O at 126 m depth with other smaller / lower grade mineralized intercepts (see NR June 01, 2021). LC21-17 287097 5367780 51.2 -44.5 371 315.00 Results pending LC21-18 287097 5367780 56.9 -64 371 249.00 Results pending LC21-19 287112 5367818 219.8 -54.2 369 165.00 Results pending LC21-20 287036 5367817 47.8 -64.7 361 175.00 Results pending LC21-21 286999 5367879 37 -64.5 362 138.00 Intersected a 10.5-meter-wide zone with 1.22 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 69 metres (m) drilled depth (see NR July 20, 2021). LC21-22 286934 5367935 53.2 -58.8 357 168.00 Intersected 10.5 m at 1.22% Li2O with other smaller intercepts (see NR July 20, 2021) LC21-23 286862 5367973 42.8 -57.7 359 144.00 Results pending LC21-24 287056 5367670 52.3 -58.6 362 360.00 Low grade pegmatites LC21-25 287699 5367373 34.6 -54.3 362 171.00 No lithium mineralization LC21-26 287749 5367454 231.2 -43.4 365 111.00 Low grade pegmatites LC21-27 287126 5367662 43.7 -64.4 363 193.50 Low grade pegmatites LC21-28 287165 5367631 45.5 -45.6 360 165.00 Low grade pegmatites LC21-29 287181 5367944 217.6 -50.4 343 291.00 Results pending LC21-30 287095 5367711 47.7 -45.2 365 192.00 Drilled for metallurgical testwork at LC21-16 location LC21-31 287036 5367817 65.2 -47.1 363 152.00 Drilled for metallurgical testwork at LC21-20 location Total drilling (m) at the Augustus Prospect 4,326.50

Beluga / Canadian Lithium Prospect LC21-01 18U 284864 5368330 38.7 -43.8 347 96.00 Results pending LC21-02 284904 5368299 38.4 -44.3 350 99.00 Low grade (<0.01% to 0.25% Li2O) pegmatite from 8 to 53.10 m depth LC21-03 284956 5368263 53.5 -49.4 350 147.00 Intersected 2 m at 1.35% Li2O at 48 m depth with other lower grade intercepts (see NR July 13, 2021) LC21-04 284710 5368295 23.4 -45.5 334 44.00 Results pending LC21-05 284773 5368325 39.6 -41.7 333 168.00 Intersected a 4-metre-wide zone with 1.47 per cent lithium oxide (Li2O) at 11.5-metre depth; A 3-metre-wide zone with 0.56 per cent Li2O at 32 m depth, including one-metre-wide zone with 1.14 per cent Li2O at 33 m depth (see August 17, 2021 news release). LC21-06 284802 5368284 60.2 -45.4 336 81.00 Six metres pegmatite no lithium mineralization LC21-07 284848 5368230 42.7 -50.3 340 93.00 Results pending LC21-08 284826 5368322 69 -40.5 342 58.65 Results pending LC21-09 284822 5368321 48.2 -44.2 342 147.00 Results pending LC21-10 284724 5368331 53.6 -45.1 325 108.00 Low grade (<0.01% to 0.54% Li2O) pegmatite from 56 to 99.5 m depth LC21-11 284995 5368237 57.6 -44.5 347 129.00 Low grade (<0.01% to 0.06% Li2O) pegmatite from 68 to 107 m depth LC21-32 284931 5368437 216.9 -45.3 331 350.00 Results pending Total drilling (m) at the Baluga / Canadian Lithium Prospect 1,520.65

Total Phase 1 Drilling 5,847.15



Notes: *MASL - Metres above sea level

For detailed drill hole location map please see link below.

https://www.firstenergymetals.com/en/news/2021/

SOURCE First Energy Metals Ltd.