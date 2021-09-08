New Pacific Intersects Broad Zones of Silver-rich Mineralization from Discovery Drilling at the Carangas Silver Project

Highlights include 187.7 m at 101 g/t AgEq including 7.4 m at 625 g/t AgEq and 143.6 m at 144 g/t AgEq including 26.2 m at 589 g/t AgEq

VANCOUVER, Sept. 8, 2021 - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX:NUAG; NYSE-A: NEWP) is pleased to announce that the Company has received assay results from the first two drill holes of the initial ~3,000 metres ("m") Phase I discovery drill program in a total of 13 drill holes at the Carangas Silver Project, Oruro Department, Bolivia (the "Carangas Project" or the "Project"). The drill holes intersected silver-rich polymetallic mineralization starting at or near-surface and continuing to depth (Table 1, Figure 1). The assay results of the remaining drill holes are pending.

Table 1. Summary of Drill Intercepts Hole ID

Depth (from) Depth (to) Intercept (1) (m) AgEq (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Cu (%) DCAr0001

0.00 187.70 187.70 101 67 0.63 0.45 0.01

incl. 23.90 31.28 7.38 625 578 1.58 0.01 0.01

and 288.23 292.36 4.13 80 48 0.37 0.63 0.00 DCAr0002

1.70 145.32 143.62 144 130 0.41 0.04 0.02

incl. 39.45 65.69 26.24 589 577 0.40 0.01 0.01

Notes: 1. Drill intercept is core length, and grade is length weighted. True width of mineralization is unknown due to early stage of exploration without adequate drill data. 2. Calculation of silver equivalent ("AgEq") is based on the long-term median of the August 2021 Street Consensus Commodity Price Forecasts, which are US$22.50/oz for silver, US$0.95/lb for lead, US$1.10/lb for zinc, and US$3.40/lb for copper. 3. A cut-off of 20g/t AgEq is generally applied for calculation of length-weighted intercept. Occasionally, samples lower than 20g/t AgEq may be included in the calculation of consolidation of mineralized intercepts.

The discovery drill program commenced on June 21, 2021 (for details please refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2021). Phase I of the program comprises ~3,000 m of diamond core drilling designed to test the depth extensions of the historically-mined mineralized zones at West and East Dome (for details please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 12, 2021 and June 14, 2021).

To date, 3,012 m have been completed in 12 drill holes (Figure 1). All drill holes encountered thick intervals of predominantly fracture-controlled, volcanic breccia and/or dacitic tuff-hosted, polymetallic mineralization. While assays are pending, based on geological features and field based, real-time, X-Ray Fluorescence analysis (utilizing a Niton XRF), drilling to date appears to have defined mineralization covering an area approximately 1,000 m long by 300 m wide and up to 200 m in depth (Figure 1). Mineralization remains open in every direction including depth beyond the current drill footprint (Figure 1).

Broad Zones of Silver Mineralization Starting at Surface

Drill hole DCAr0001 was collared in the centre of the West Dome, the locus of historic mining activities. The drill hole was drilled to the south-east at -55 degrees to test the depth extension of historically mined hydrothermal breccias. The drill hole intercepted a 187.70 m interval with a grade of 101 g/t AgEq (67 g/t Ag, 0.63% Pb and 0.45% Zn) from surface. The interval includes a high-grade sub-interval of 7.38 m at 625 g/t AgEq (578 g/t Ag, 1.58% Pb) from 23.90 m to 31.28 m (Table 1).

Two historical mining voids were recorded from 21.22 m to 23.90 m and from 72.80 m to 74.00 m. Near the end of the drill hole, from 288.23 m to 292.36 m, an interval of 4.13 m dacitic, lithic, tuff-hosted mineralization yielded 80 g/t AgEq (48 g/t Ag, 0.37% Pb and 0.63% Zn) suggesting a second mineralized horizon may occur at depth.

Drill hole DCAr0002 was collared on the same drill pad as DCAr0001 and drilled to the south-west at -40 degrees to test for potential extensions of mineralization at depth. The drill hole intercepted 143.62 m at a grade of 144 g/t AgEq (130 g/t Ag, 0.41% Pb and 0.04% Zn) from 1.70 m to 145.32 m, including a high-grade sub-interval of 26.24 m at a grade of 589 g/t AgEq (577 g/t Ag, 0.4% Pb) from 39.45 m to 65.69 m. This drill hole intercepted multiple mining voids with an aggregate total length of 18.93 m without core recovery.

These two drill holes have defined initial morphology of the mineralized host units as sub-horizontal. Breccia-hosted mineralization is characterized by the presence of very fine silver-lead sulfides disseminated in a dark grey, chalcedony matrix between altered rhyolite clasts. Mineralization in the underlying dacitic lithic tuff is characterized by veins and veinlets of silver-lead-zinc sulfides which form sheet veins and veinlets, stockworks, tectonic breccias and associated weakly disseminated sulfides.

Figure 1. Simplified geology plan map and drill holes of the Discovery Drill Program at the Carangas Silver Project.

West Dome

The first six drill holes of the program were completed at West Dome, with individual hole lengths varying from 150.0 m to 300.4 m. The first five drill holes, from DCAr0001 to DCAr0005, were collared on the top of the West Dome in volcanic breccia and were drilled in various azimuth directions and dip angles to define and test the mineralization hosted in the surface volcanic breccia horizon and in the underlying dacitic lithic tuff (Figure 1).

The sixth drill hole, DCAr0006, is located on the eastern slope of the dome to test the down dip extension of the wide mineralized fracture zones exposed in historical underground mining workings (Figure 1).

East Dome

Three drill holes, from DCAr0007 to DCAr0009, were completed at East Dome, with individual hole length varying from 250 m to 350 m. All three holes were drilled to the north-northeast at dips of -45 degrees. The drill holes were designed to test the depth extents of the historically mined mineralized fracture zones.

Central Valley

Three drill holes, from DCAr0010 to DCAr0012, were completed to test the fluvial filled Central Valley between West Dome and East Dome. All three drill holes are lined in azimuth direction 20 degrees at dip angle -45 degrees.

South Dome

The final planned hole of Phase I drilling, DCAr0013, will test for mineralization beneath the mineralized outcrop of lithic tuff and breccia at South Dome and the underlying surrounding fluvial sediments.

Table 2. Summary of Drill Holes of the Discovery Drill Program of Carangas Project Hole ID Easting Northing Altitude

(m) Depth (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Date (start) Date (completion) Assay

Results Area DCAr0001 538781 7905614 4,000 300 120 -55 6/21/2021 6/30/2021 Received West Dome DCAr0002 538781 7905614 4,000 200 225 -40 7/2/2021 7/8/2021 Received West Dome DCAr0003 538763 7905561 3,990 150 240 -40 7/8/2021 7/12/2021 Pending West Dome DCAr0004 538834 7905613 4,000 250 46 -50 7/12/2021 7/16/2021 Pending West Dome DCAr0005 538785 7905658 4,015 250 151 -40 7/16/2021 7/26/2021 Pending West Dome DCAr0006 538968 7905487 3,910 300 30 -45 7/27/2021 8/3/2021 Pending West Dome DCAr0007 539385 7905182 3,904 300 20 -45 8/4/2021 8/9/2021 Pending East Dome DCAr0008 539332 7905280 3,890 350 20 -45 8/10/2021 8/15/2021 Pending East Dome DCAr0009 539582 7905155 3,970 250 20 -45 8/16/2021 8/19/2021 Pending East Dome DCAr0010 539184 7905463 3,875 206 20 -45 8/20/2021 8/23/2021 Pending Central Valley DCAr0011 539152 7905374 3,875 250 20 -45 8/26/2021 8/31/2021 Pending Central Valley DCAr0012 539121 7905290 3,875 300 20 -45 9/1/2021 in progress Pending Central Valley DCAr0013 538878 7905022 3,880 250 50 -45 planned hole

South Dome





Total 3,356



































Notes: 1. Drill collar coordinate system is UTM Zone 19S. 2. Coordinate of drill collar is picked with handheld GPS, subject to minor modification when resurveyed with RTK GPS upon completion of the drilling program. 3. Depth numbers in the table for holes DCAr0012 and DCAr0013 are planned depth.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

All samples in respect of the exploration program at the Carangas Project, conducted by the Company and discussed in this news release, are shipped in securely-sealed bags by New Pacific staff in the Company's vehicles, directly from the field to ALS Global in Oruro, Bolivia for preparation, and ALS Global in Lima, Peru for geochemical analysis. ALS Global is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent from New Pacific. All samples are first analyzed by a multi-element ICP package (ALS code ME-MS41) with ore grade over specified limits for silver, lead and zinc further analyzed using ALS code OG46. Further silver samples over specified limits are analyzed by gravimetric analysis (ALS code of GRA21). Certified reference materials, various types of blank samples and duplicate samples are inserted to normal drill core sample sequences prior to delivery to laboratory for preparation and analysis. The overall ratio of quality control samples in sample sequences is around twenty percent.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"). The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects, including the flagship Silver Sand Project, the Silverstrike Project and the Carangas Project, all of which are located in Bolivia. The Company is focused on progressing the development of the Silver Sand Project, while growing its Mineral Resources through the exploration and acquisition of properties in the Americas.

