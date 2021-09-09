Kiplin Metals Sets Exxeter Fall 2021 Exploration Program

Vancouver, September 8, 2021 - Kiplin Metals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:KIP) (Frankfurt:17G1) is pleased to announce the Company's intention to begin Phase 1 exploration at its wholly-owned Exxeter Gold Project, located in Val d'Or Quebec, one of the most prolific gold camps in the world. The exploration program is slated for mid-September and is to consist primarily of short hole drilling, with Shaw drills, of prospective zones, where anomalous gold in soil values correlate strongly with subsurface geophysical anomalies and trends. Given the proximity to significant gold deposits, both on trend with the Company's targets and those in close proximity, the board is very optimistic about the fall program.

Peter Born P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals

Kiplin Metals is an early-stage exploration and development mining company. The Company's management understands that the greatest value creation for shareholders is through the discovery, and development of mineral resources, therefore the company focuses on project that can provide such impact. Kiplin Metals has the rights to two highly perspective minerals exploration assets in Canada, a region in the world known for its resources, collaborative regulatory structure and stable economic and political environment.

The Exxeter Gold Project covers an area of 715ha located in Val d'Or Quebec, one of the premier gold camps in the world which produced over 113.4M oz Au by the end of 2019. The project covers 3.8km of the Cadillac Tectonic zone, which is the principal geologic structure responsible for cold mineralization in the Val d'Or.

The Lac Rochester Copper Project is located on the eastern border of the Val d'Or mining camp, 50km southeast of the city of Val D'Or, and 14km south of the Company's flagship property, the Exxeter Gold Project. Exploration of the Lac Rochester Copper Project in the 1960's identified multiple high copper and iron values, concurrent with a large, northeast trending magnetic anomaly.

For further information, contact the Company at 604-622-1199.

