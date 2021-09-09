ROUYN-NORANDA, Sept. 09, 2021 - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant high-grade gold intercepts from the ongoing 130,000 m exploration drill program at its 100% owned O'Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break (see location map 1 and location map 2), halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada.



Key highlights

Significant intercepts from resource expansion drilling (upper 450 m) along trend #2; OB-21-202: 8.20 g/t Au over 7.00 m, including 10.95 g/t Au over 3.90 m OB-21-204: 25.68 g/t Au over 2.00 m, including 51.30 g/t Au over 1.00 m OB-21-205: 10.59 g/t Au over 2.10 m, including 19.75 g/t Au over 1.10 m OB-21-211: 15.91 g/t Au over 2.00 m, including 31.80 g/t Au over 1.00 m

Significant intercepts from resource expansion drilling (upper 200 m) along trend #3; OB-21-206: 9.76 g/t Au over 2.00 m including 19.45 g/t Au over 1.00 m, and 24.80 g/t Au over 2.00 m including 48.60 g/t Au over 1.00 m OB-21-207: 10.02 g/t Au over 4.40 m including 24.80 g/t Au over 1.30 m, and 11.12 g/t Au over 2.30 m including 19.05 g/t Au over 1.30 m

Released results include multiple shallow high-grade intercepts outside defined resources in the upper 450 m of trend #2 and upper 200 m of trend #3.

Drill results have also traced mineralization at depth well below currently defined resources, down to 800 m along trend #2 (current resources are mostly within the upper 400 m) and down to 500 m along trend #3 (current resources are mostly within the upper 240 m)

130,000 m drill program (commenced Aug 2019) underway at O'Brien. 87,470 m completed thus far with results pending for 10,021 m

Cash balance of approx. $10.0 M





Highlight drill results

Hole Zone From (m) To (m) Core Length2 (m) Au (g/t) - Uncut3 Comments OB-20-173 Trend #3 232.00 234.00 2.00 7.81 North Porphyry Including 232.00 233.00 1.00 14.50 OB-20-177 Trend #3 287.00 289.00 2.00 7.59 Pontiac Sediments Including 287.00 288.00 1.00 9.33 AND 379.50 381.50 2.00 5.35 South Mafic Volcanics OB-20-178 Trend #3 220.25 222.60 2.35 9.21 Pontiac Sediments Including 221.15 222.60 1.45 14.85 AND 471.90 474.30 2.40 4.19 Contact Conglomerate -



North Porphyry OB-21-202 Trend #2 465.30 472.30 7.00 8.20 South Mafic Volcanics *VG Including 467.30 471.20 3.90 10.95 OB-21-204 Trend #2 87.60 89.60 2.00 25.68 Pontiac Sediments Including 88.60 89.60 1.00 51.30 AND 432.00 435.15 3.15 4.47 Central Mafic Volcanics Including 434.00 435.15 1.15 7.62 OB-21-205 Trend #2 213.90 216.00 2.10 10.59 Pontiac Sediments Including 214.90 216.00 1.10 19.75 AND 398.40 400.20 1.80 5.45 Central Mafic Volcanics Including 399.20 400.20 1.00 9.79 OB-21-209 Trend #2 385.90 388.20 2.30 4.86 South Mafic Volcanics Including 387.40 388.20 0.80 8.05 OB-21-210 Trend #2 156.00 158.00 2.00 7.32 South Mafic Volcanics *VG Including 157.00 158.00 1.00 14.60 OB-21-211 Trend #2 132.00 134.00 2.00 15.91 Pontiac Sediments *VG Including 132.00 133.00 1.00 31.80 AND 246.00 249.00 3.00 6.54 South Mafic Volcanics Including 246.00 248.00 2.00 8.29 OB-21-214 Trend #2 360.20 362.20 2.00 6.36 North Porphyry Including 360.20 361.20 1.00 11.30 OB-21-206 Trend #3 95.40 97.40 2.00 9.76 Pontiac Sediments Including 96.40 97.40 1.00 19.45 AND 244.30 246.20 1.90 6.88 South Mafic Volcanics AND 267.30 269.30 2.00 24.80 North Porphyry Including 268.30 269.30 1.00 48.60 OB-21-207 Trend #3 174.50 178.90 4.40 10.02 South Mafic Volcanics Including 174.50 175.40 0.90 13.10 And 177.60 178.90 1.30 24.80 AND 256.20 258.50 2.30 11.12 North Porphyry *VG Including 256.20 257.50 1.30 19.05

VG denotes the presence of visible gold True widths estimated at 70%to 80% of core length. Unless otherwise relevant, primary intercepts reflect minimum mining width (1.50 m true width) at a 5.00 g/t cut-off grade consistent with assumptions used in the 2019 MRE. Assay grades shown uncapped. A capping factor of 60 g/t Au was used in the 2019 resource estimate Table includes only intercepts that meet 5 g/t Au cut-off and minimum mining width constraints used in the 2019 MRE. For a full listing of drill results from current drilling program click here.

"We continue to be very encouraged by results from our ongoing campaign that validate our lithostructural model and demonstrate the significant upside to currently defined resources. Drilling thus far has suggested the potential to at least double the depth extent of resources along three high-grade mineralized trends within an approximately 1 km strike to the east of the old O'Brien Mine.

In addition, several shallow holes released today intersected high-grade mineralized structures outside defined resource blocks in the upper 450 m along trend #2 and in the upper 200 m along trend #3, highlighting opportunities for resource growth in sparsely drilled areas closer to surface. We are particularly impressed by results from Trend #3, including 10.02 g/t Au over 4.40 m in hole OB-21-207 aimed at expanding one of the highest-grade resource blocks in the 2019 mineral resource estimate.

The majority of our work program thus far has been focused within a 1 km along strike to the east of the historic O'Brien Mine, we believe there is significantly more upside to be unlocked from a prospective land package that includes more than 5 km of strike length along the prolific Cadillac Break. Results so far, all support our theory of discovering and expanding additional high-grade mineralized trends as we step out systematically further along strike and deeper beyond the limits of drilling to date." commented Rahul Paul, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Step-out drilling highlights resource growth potential up to 330 m below current resources in trend #2 (600 m east of the old O'Brien Mine)

OB-21-202 intersected 8.20 g/t Au over 7.00 m at a vertical depth of approximately 440 m. This intercept along with several relatively broader intercepts (previously released) from holes OB-20-124 (8.35 g/t Au over 6.00 m), OB-20-180 (18.42 g/t over 5.00 m), OB-20-156 (11.32 g/t Au over 11.80 m), OB-20-156W2 (5.77 g/t over 7.10 m) and OB-21-201 (11.13 g/t Au over 10.70 m) suggest potential for wider mineralized zones (5 - 20 m wide) between 400 - 700 m vertical depth, likely highlighting the impact of cross-cutting high-grade mineralized veins.

Drilling has now traced mineralization down to a vertical depth of 800 m, in this sector where most of current resources lie from surface down to 400 m depth. Mineralization in trend #2 is currently open for expansion below 800 m as well as laterally to the east and west.

Exploration drilling highlights resource growth potential along trend #3 (900 m east of the old O'Brien Mine)

Drill holes OB-21-206 and OB-21-207 (10.02 g/t Au over 4.40 m) were designed as resource expansion drill holes near one of the highest-grade resource blocks defined in 2019. These results add to high-grade gold intercepts obtained in 2020 in the sector in hole OB-20-149 (45.86 g/t Au over 2.10 m, obtained 260 m below current resources) and OB-20-146 (17.90 g/t Au over 2.15 m and 21.29 g/t Au over 2.00 m).

Newly released intercepts confirm resource expansion and exploration potential in the sector where most of current resources lie from surface down to only 240 m depth.

Drilling at O'Brien continues to validate the litho-structural model while highlighting resource growth potential laterally and at depth

Drilling to date has continued to define and expand three high-grade mineralized trends, located approximately 300 m, 600 m and 900 m respectively to the east of the old O'Brien Mine. Mineralized trends identified bear similarities with structures previously mined at O'Brien down to a depth of 1,100 m (historical production of 587 koz grading 15.25 g/t).

Drilling so far has demonstrated continuity of mineralization well below the boundary of defined resources in all three trends, which remain open for expansion laterally and at depth. In trend #1, drilling has highlighted continuity of mineralization down to a vertical depth of 950 m, while current resources are mostly limited to a vertical depth of approximately 600 m. In trend #2, drilling has highlighted continuity of mineralization down to a vertical depth of over 800 m, while current resources are mostly within 400 m from surface. In trend #3, drilling has traced mineralization down to 500 m vertical depth from surface. Current resources are mostly confined to within a vertical depth of 240 m.

Almost all drilling conducted as part of the ongoing campaign has been within a strike length of approximately 1 km to the east of the old O'Brien mine, representing only a small portion of more than 5.2 km of prospective strike that Radisson controls along the Cadillac Break. Given current geological understanding, the ongoing validation of the litho structural model, the company estimates there is strong exploration for additional high-grade gold trends along the whole 5.2 km prospective land package on the prolific Larder-Lake Cadillac Break.

87,470 m of drilling completed to date with assays pending for approx. 10,021 m

This release represents approximately 9,660 m of drilling in 19 drill holes. Released results to date (since the commencement of drilling in August 2019) represent approximately 52% of the 130,000 m envisioned to be completed by the end of 2021. As of September 7, 2021, the company remains well funded with approximately $10.0 m in cash.

Figure 1. Au Grade distribution (Trend #2 Holes): OB-21-202, OB-21-204, OB-21-205, OB-21-209, OB-21-210, OB-21-211 and OB-21-214

Figure 2. Au Grade distribution (Trend #3 Holes): OB-20-173, OB-20-177, OB-20-178, OB-21-206 and OB-21-207

Figure 3. O'Brien Gold Project: Resource Block Model @ 5.0 g/t cut-off; Longitudinal section looking North

Figure 4. O'Brien Gold Project: Cross section - Mineralized trend #2

Figure 5. O'Brien Gold Project: Cross section - Mineralized trend #3

Figure 6. Visible Gold in OB-21-207, OB-21-210 and OB-21-211

QA/QC

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d'Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t Au were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Samples containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials, blank samples and duplicates were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Kenneth Williamson, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Advisor, Geology and Nicolas Guivarch, M. Sc., P.Geo., Senior Geologist - Technical Services are the qualified persons pursuant to the requirements of NI 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this press release.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been the Quebec's highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

On behalf of the board of directors

Rahul Paul

President and Interim CEO

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:



Hubert Parent-Bouchard

Chief Financial Officer

819-763-9969

hpbouchard@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the development of the O'Brien project and generally, the above "About Radisson Mining Resources Inc." paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation's outlook, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in Radisson's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's endeavours to develop the O'Brien project and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

