Alphamin Announces Grant of Stock Options

GRAND BAIE, Sept. 09, 2021 - Alphamin Resources Corp. (TSXV: AFM, JSE AltX: APH, "Alphamin" or "the Company") announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to acquire an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares to directors and employees of Alphamin's subsidiaries under its stock option plan. Each option is exercisable for a seven year term to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.78 per share. The options granted vest over differing periods of between fifteen months and four years from the date of grant.
