Construction Contract Awarded for Mt Ida Gold Project

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to share a recent construction update from its royalty operating partners Aurenne Group Pty Ltd ("Aurenne") and engineering firm GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX: GRE) ("GR Engineering"), announced by GR Engineering on September 3, 2021.

Riaan Esterhuizen, Executive Vice President - Australia stated, "The construction contract award milestone for Mt Ida demonstrates Vox's ability to identify and acquire royalties that are on the cusp of construction. Including Mt Ida, Vox management expects Vox will hold ten producing royalty assets by the end of 2023(1). We are excited to share further development milestones with Vox shareholders over the coming quarters."

Mt Ida (Feasibility) - A$73M Construction Contract Awarded

Vox holds a 1.5% net smelter return royalty subsequent to the first 10,000 ounces of cumulative gold production over part of the Mt Ida project;

On September 3, 2021, GR Engineering announced that:

GR Engineering has executed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Aurenne Alt Resources Pty Limited in relation to the Mt Ida Gold Project; The project is located in the eastern goldfields of Western Australia and the contract sum is approximately A$73 million; and Work is expected to start immediately;

Vox acquired the Mt Ida royalty from hearing aid technology company Nuheara Limited (ASX: NUH) in May 2020 for US$200,000; and

Aurenne acquired Alt Resources Ltd. ("Alt Resources") in Q4 2020 for A$40M and as a result assumed operatorship of the Mt Ida project.

Mt Ida Project Overview(2)

On July 10, 2020 Alt Resources released a pre-feasibility study on the Mt Ida project which outlined the following:

Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) confirmed technical and financial viability of 750ktpa mining and gold processing plant at Mt Ida Bottle Creek Project located in the Northern Goldfields of Western Australia; A$2,305/oz gold price financial model generated 41% post tax internal rate of return (IRR) over 7-year life of mine; Development Capital Cost estimate A$73.4M; A$1,396/oz all in sustaining costs (AISC), with a post tax payback of 39 months; Initial metallurgical testwork generates estimated average gold recovery of 91.1%: Significant potential remained to grow resources and reserves across the project;

Vox's royalty covers the Tim's Find, Boudie Rat, Forrest Belle, Boudie West, Belvidere, Quinn's Hills, Matisse and Spotted Dog deposits, covering a total resource base 2 of approximately 1.64Mt @ 2.28g/t for 120,000 royalty-attributable ounces based on the 3 April 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate of the Mt Ida project and Vox management's analysis and expectations.

of approximately 1.64Mt @ 2.28g/t for 120,000 royalty-attributable ounces based on the 3 April 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate of the Mt Ida project and Vox management's analysis and expectations. Vox management expects first production at Mt Ida in 2023.

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

