Talisker Intersects 27.71g/t Au over 0.9m within 12.46g/t Au over 2.2m at Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-16A at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne with a total of 55,500 metres consisting of 95 holes of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program being completed. A total of 77,680 metres (131 holes) have been drilled by Talisker since the Company initiated drilling at the project in February 2020. Twenty-six holes consisting of 11,987 samples are currently at the assay laboratory and are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

Key Points:

Successful intercept targeting the 53 Vein returning 27.71 g/t gold over 0.9m within 12.46 g/t gold over 2.2m.

A broad mineralized halo surrounded the 53 vein returning 5.64g/t gold over 5.10m.

Previous intercepts in the 53 Vein are highlighted by hole SB-2020-015 (19.95 g/t over .65m), SB-2021-003A (6.01 g/t over 2.9m) and SB-2021-023 (8.08 g/t over 1.4m)

Hole SB-2021-16A increases the number of intercepts for the 53 vein to 11 with a remaining five yet to be drilled this year to complete the resource drillout for this vein.

SB-2021-016A

Bralorne West Block

Complete preliminary results have been received for this hole.

The 53 Vein was intersected at 585.9m depth and produced 27.71 g/t Au over 0.9m within 12.46 g/t gold over 2.2 m.

The 53 vein was intersected in a hydrothermally altered diorite and depicts the classic Bralorne crack and seal vein textures seen throughout the deposit. Crack and seal textures within the 53 vein are depicted as parallel bands that host fine grained pyrite and arsenopyrite. Mariposite is also present within the crack and seal bands. Mariposite is a common hydrothermal mineral indicative of gold bearing fluids within the Bralorne Mine Block. An intermediate to mafic dyke truncates the 53 vein at the footwall.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 602.2m on March 17, 2021.

Figure 1: Photo of the 53 Vein intersected at 585.9m depth.

Table 1: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Hole SB-2021-16A Diamond Drill

Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Method Reported SB-2021-016A 583 584 1 0.38 Vein Halo GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-016A 584 585.2 1.2 0.32 Vein Halo GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-016A 585.2 585.9 0.7 0.82 Vein Halo GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-016A 585.9 586.8 0.9 27.71 53 Vein GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-016A 586.8 587.4 0.6 0.54 Vein Halo GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-016A 587.4 588.1 0.7 3.06 Vein Halo GO_FAA50V10 Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-016A has collar orientation of Azimuth 180; Dip -57. True widths are estimated

at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported

includes the most up to date information as of the date of this press release.

















Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralisation. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Figure 2: Figure showing the location of SB-2021-016A on the 53 Vein.

Figure 3: Overview map showing Bralorne West, the drill hole included in this press release, major gold-bearing quartz veins (gray) and associated bounding fault structures.

