White Metal Partner Noronex Commences 10,000 Metre Drilling Program at the DorWit Copper-Silver Project, Namibia

THUNDER BAY, Sept. 09, 2021 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from its Australian joint venture partner Noronex Limited (ASX: NRX) ("Noronex"). Noronex has informed White Metal that it has commenced a 10,000 metre drilling program at the DorWit Copper-Silver Project (the "Property" or "Project") in Namibia (see Noronex news release dated 17 August 2021). The Namibian Project comprises three Exclusive Prospecting Licences (EPLs) that cover 78,000 hectares, referred to as the Witvlei (EPL 7028 and EPL 7029) and Dordabis (EPL 7030) properties. The Project is prospective for sedimentary-hosted Cu-Ag mineralization within the prolific Kalahari Copper Belt that spans Namibia and Botswana. The focus of the current exploration efforts will be on the Witvlei project that comprises EPL 7028 and 7029 (Figure 1).



Highlights of the Drilling Program:

Drilling has commenced in Namibia at Witvlei Project at the Otjiwaru Prospect (Figure 2).

Program of drilling will test five high-priority targets with 10,000 m of Reverse Circulation (RC) holes planned.

Geophysical crew has completed the Dipole-Dipole IP survey at Gemboksvlei and is currently underway at Okasewa.

Known mineralization is confirmed to have a strong chargeability IP anomaly and a number of new chargeable zones are defined associated with anomalous copper geochemistry.

Drilling is expected to continue for three-to-four months across the five high-priority targets that have been identified: sub-cropping copper at Dalheim with two-kilometre strike extent. chargeability IP anomalies at Gemboksvlei on a one-kilometre-long copper soil zone. outcropping copper at Otjiwaru over an 800-m-wide zone. a 2.5 km by 1.2 km copper-in-soil anomaly in an altered structural zone south of Okasewa. unexplained copper soil anomalies at Christiadore Prospect.



Michael Stares, President & CEO of White Metal, stated, "This is great news that Noronex has started their drill program and it indicates that they are truly committed to advancing the DorWit Property. I look forward to receiving updates and reporting the results of the drilling to our shareholders. I should add that the Company has been successful in securing three JV Partners including Noronex to advance other projects that the Company owns. This includes the Startrek Property, optioned by Leocor Gold, that is located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, near New Found Gold's Queensway Property. Leocor Gold is currently starting work on the Startrek Property. The other JV is with Benton Resources who is advancing the Far Lake Copper-Silver Property, located about 90 minutes west of Thunder Bay."

Figure 1. Map showing Witvlei project areas in the Kalahari Copper Belt (White Metal / Noronex JV).

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d86c4cc-5b22-4767-9b77-db1d95c8617b

Drilling

The drill rig and crew are on site and have commenced drilling at the Otjiwaru Prospect. Contractor, FerroDrill, Namibia will complete the initial planned 10,000 metres of RC drilling (Figures 2 and 3).

Figure 2. FerroDrill on site drilling at Otjiwaru, targeting sub-cropping malachite mineralization.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb44e388-4645-4d1a-a265-e5fe8d5a6c40

The rig is completing a fence of seven 200-m-deep holes that will cover a 700 m width across the broad 2.5-km-long soil anomaly (Figure 3). The zone targeted has sub-cropping malachite mineralization hosted in fine sediments along strike from a regional EM conductor in a zone of complex structures.

Figure 3. Planned RC drill holes plotted on soil geochemistry anomalies at the Otjiwaru Prospect with regional structural interpretations.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf1d7ddb-cf3b-4fcb-a4a4-e6e4cd2aacad

Highly-ranked priority targets are being finalised for the program and will be tested in an order dependent upon access condition and geophysical survey results.

Diamond drilling is expected to follow-up on these regional RC hole fences to define the style and character of the geology and mineralization.

IP Survey

The geophysical crew has completed collecting high-quality IP data at the Gemboksvlei project and are currently collecting three lines across the Okasewa Prospect (Figure 4).

The survey has commenced with 3 km lines running NNW at 800 m spacing with 100-m-spaced Dipole-Dipole lines. The lines cover known mineralization at the Okasewa resource to determine its IP response. Lines are designed to cover the known mineralization and untested soil geochemical anomalies along strike from EM conductors identified with the airborne EM survey (Figure 4).

Figure 4. Mineral mapping from remote sensing data highlighting chlorite-carbonate alteration (green zones) between Christiadore, Otjiwaru and Okasewa. Soil sample points coloured by copper. Planned drill traverses and IP lines.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0b0350a-1c25-4975-af99-a9eb4261245e

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About White Metal Resources Corp.:

White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. The Company's two key properties are the Flagship Tower Stock Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project in Namibia, Africa. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com.

