Metals Creek Begins Mobilization of Drill Equipment to the Ogden Gold Project

Thunder Bay, September 9, 2021 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FRA:M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the Company has commenced mobilizing drill equipment to the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

The Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) will be the main focus of the upcoming drill program with emphasis on further defining the orientation of high-grade cross cutting veins and mineralization as well as determining the spacial association of high-grade mineralization associated with cross-cutting structures and veins within these fold structures. Oriented core will be utilized. Diamond Drilling is expected to commence as soon as practical.

Line cutting is ongoing and ground geophysics consisting of Deep Section Induced Polarization (IP) is anticipated to take place during the latter portion of September over Naybob South, Thomas Ogden (TOG) and Thomas Ogden West (TOGW) to help further define the down plunge orientation of the fold axis and mineralization at depth of both TOG and TOGW as well as further defining the plunge direction of known sulfide mineralization within Naybob South below existing drill data.

Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon (SGH) sampling has now been completed over the entire property. This SGH sampling program (Phase 2) was designed to fill in gaps between TOG and South Zone, as well additional sampling to both the eastern and western boundaries. SGH can greatly expedite the target generation process, potentially resulting in substantial cost savings when evaluating and ultimately delineating these potential targets with the extensive overburden coverage on the property.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares states, "With a flurry of exploration activity underway in the Timmins area, we are excited to restart exploration at the Ogden Gold Project. With secured funding from Crescat Capital, we have the required capital to kick start exploration in the Timmins Camp. The Ogden Project is strategically located and consists of 8 km of highly prospective stratigraphy within the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault with associated high-grade gold mineralization."

About the Ogden Gold Project

Work commenced on the property by Metals Creek in 2009 and has consisted of ground geophysical surveys which include magnetics and induced polarization (IP), down-hole IP, as well as 137 diamond drill holes totaling 35,830 meters.

The Ogden Gold Project covers 8 kilometers of the Porcupine Destor Fault, which is the key conduit for gold mineralization in the Timmins Gold camp. (See Figure 1 Timmins Gold Camp) There are five known gold zones on the property, with TOG and Naybob South seeing the majority of the work. Drilling in 2012 and 2013 on TOG greatly enhanced the company's understanding of the geological and structural complexity within TOG and its control on gold mineralization. Alteration within these gold bearing systems consists of strong albitization and silicification, with varying amounts of pyrite, arsenopyrite mineralization and commonly with associated visible gold. Significant folding is present with enhanced gold grades along the fold hinges. These fold hinges have a gentle plunge to the east. Select results from these drill programs include:

210.19g/t grams per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 12.53 meters (m) including 2732.64g/t Au over 0.93m (TOG-12-25). (see Figure 2)

49.96g/t Au over 9.0m including 434.77g/t Au over 1.0m (TOG-13-27)

6.08g/t Au over 21.85m including 11.76g/t Au over 9.00m (TOG-12-03)

9.46g/t Au over 18.55m and 6.17g/t Au over 6.62m (TOG-12-07)

Upon performing a re-interpretation of the ground geophysical data in conjunction with applying known structural trends known for hosting gold mineralization in the Timmins Gold Camp, a new discovery (TOG West), 1 kilometer west of TOG resulted in an intercept of 5.20g/t Au over 2.90m. More importantly, this intercept resulted in the identification of a second fold structure parallel to that of TOG.

The Naybob South zone is described as a zone of intensely albitized mafic/ultramafics with abundant pyrite and arsenopyrite. Drill intercepts for South Zone include;

9.24g/t Au over 6.61m (OG09-012)

6.21g/t Au over 6.63m (OG11-002) with both being within 100m of surface.

Newmont's Dome mill is located approximately 8 km east of the property.

All above mentioned drill intercepts are within 150m of surface.

Michael MacIsaac, P. Geo and VP Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont, including the past producing Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont, under which Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

