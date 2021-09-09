Hyperion Metals Appoints Leading U.S. Based Directors

Lorraine Martin, Beverly Wyse and Melissa Waller appointed as independent Non-Executive Directors of Hyperion Metals, effective from 13 September 2021.





Hyperion Metals Ltd. (ASX: HYM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lorraine Martin, Beverly Wyse and Melissa Waller as independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company, effective from 13 September 2021.

Lorraine Martin is President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Safety Council, a non-profit with a century-long legacy of eliminating preventable deaths and injuries from the workplace.

Ms. Martin has 35 years of experience in aerospace, including leading and developing complex global aircraft programs as a senior executive at Lockheed Martin. Ms. Martin was Executive Vice President and Deputy of Rotary and Mission Systems where she led a team of 34,000 global employees in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Australia with operations in more than 75 worldwide facilities. In this role, she spearheaded the successful operational and cultural integration of Sikorsky, a global leader in helicopters.

Ms. Martin led Lockheed Martin's largest defense program, the F-35 Lightning II Program, where she was Executive Vice President & General Manager with full P&L responsibility for a program with over $8bn in annual revenue and 9,000 employees. Before this, she was Vice President of the C-130 & C-5 Programs where she led 3,000 employees for a $2bn aircraft mobility portfolio.

Ms. Martin currently serves on the Board of Directors for Kennametal (NYSE: KMT), a global materials science firm with a market capitalization of ~US$3b that serves customers across aerospace, energy, engineering and transportation.

Beverly Wyse has over 30 years of senior leadership in the aerospace industry with Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company. Ms. Wyse was the President of Shared Services, a +7,000-person, multi-billion dollar operating group that provides internal services across Boeing's global enterprises in more than 65 countries.

Previously, Ms. Wyse was the Vice President & General Manager of Boeing South Carolina, a major engineering design, manufacturing, assembly, and delivery site for Boeing that included the 787 Dreamliner Aft-body and Mid-body operations, 787 final assembly, delivery and test operations.

Ms. Wyse was Vice President and General Manager of the 737 Program, from 2010 to 2015, successfully leading the design, development, certification, production and delivery for Boeing's largest commercial program. Before this, Ms. Wyse was the Vice President & General Manager of the 767 Program.

Ms. Wyse is currently the Lead Director of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX), an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing and repair, and overhaul of landing gear, actuation systems and components for the aerospace market.

Melissa Waller has over 30 years' experience as a senior finance executive and is President for the AIF Institute, providing essential education, research and resources to investors and investment firms globally with over $50 trillion assets under management.

Ms. Waller is the former Deputy Treasurer and Chief of Staff for the North Carolina Department of State Treasury, where she successfully oversaw Department strategic planning, operations, and public-policy implementation, along with a staff of more than 400 employees, including the North Carolina Retirement Systems, the pension fund for the state and the tenth largest public pension fund in the United States, with assets in excess of $90 billion.

Ms. Waller has served as Chair of the Department's Corporate Governance Committee, as well as on the Council of Institutional Investors Board of Directors and the Governor's Board of Innovation for the North Carolina University System. She currently serves as Executive Program Director for the National Institute of Public Finance, as well as Director of Public and Private Partnerships for the Kenan Institute.

Todd Hannigan, Executive Chairman of Hyperion Metals said:

"We are honored to welcome Lorraine, Beverly and Melissa to the Board of Hyperion Metals.

They have all achieved exceptional results in their chosen careers and we look forward to benefiting from their diverse skills, leadership and operational experience, networks and insights.

The largest consumer of titanium metal and alloys are the aerospace and defense sectors - Lorraine and Beverly's deep experience in these advanced sectors will be invaluable to our board and management team.

Melissa has already made a highly valuable impact on our ESG strategy as a board advisor and will now guide our efforts to set an industry leading benchmark in this critical area.

Hyperion's mission is to produce zero carbon, low-cost titanium metal and metal powders with a sustainable All-American supply chain. Low-cost and zero carbon titanium has the potential to transform the EV, aerospace, defense and space exploration sectors.

We continue to build an incredible team to pursue this compelling opportunity. We look forward to working with our new directors to build an outstanding, enduring company."

Lorraine Martin

Lorraine Martin is President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Safety Council, a nonprofit with a century-long legacy of eliminating preventable deaths and injuries from the workplace to anyplace.

Throughout her 35 years of experience in aerospace, including leading and developing global and international businesses as an executive at Lockheed Martin, Lorraine has been focused on showing up for safety and supporting employees to reach their full potential.

Before joining the National Safety Council, Lorraine Martin spent 30 years at Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), rising to the position of Executive Vice President and Division Deputy of Rotary and Mission Systems.

During her time at Lockheed Martin, she led global aircraft and complex system development and manufacturing, always with a focus on the safety of employees and those who used the products, often in high consequence environments.

Among her top achievements, Ms. Martin led the largest defense program for the F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter aircraft from 2013 to 2016. She also spearheaded the successful operational and cultural integration of Sikorsky, a global leader in helicopters.

Ms. Martin is the Co-Founder and President of the Pegasus Springs Education Collective, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing opportunities for educators, students and community members to collaborate on learning models. She is an enthusiastic advocate for school, community, and national resource engagement.

As a proud champion for advancing women and girls in STEM, Ms. Martin was named among STEMConnector's 100 Corporate Women Leaders. She has worked with numerous organizations in support of this mission, including Girls Inc., Girls Who Code and Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence. In addition, she has served on the board of directors for INROADS and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Orlando.

Ms. Martin currently serves on the board of directors and Audit Committee for Kennametal, a $2 billion global materials science firm that serves customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation.

Ms. Martin is honored to have served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, where she held various leadership positions for software-intensive technology and development programs.

Ms. Martin has a Master of Science in computer science from Boston University and a BA in computational mathematics from DePauw University.

Beverly Wyse

Beverly Wyse has over 30 years of leadership experience, primarily in the aerospace industry. Now retired from Boeing (NYSE: BA), the world's largest aerospace company, she held a variety of roles including Vice President and General Manager of the 767 and 737 programs.

At Boeing, during her distinguished career, Ms. Wyse served as President of Shared Services, a +7,000-person, multi-billion dollar operating group that provides common internal services across Boeing's global enterprise.

Before leading Shared Services, from 2015 to 2016, Ms. Wyse was Vice President and General Manager of Boeing South Carolina. In that position, she was responsible for all of Boeing's operations and facilities in North Charleston. This included 787 Aft-body and Mid-body operations, 787 Final Assembly and Delivery operations, as well as an Engineering Design Center and IT centers.

Previously, Ms. Wyse was Vice President and General Manager of the 737 program, from 2010 to 2015, leading the design, development, certification, production and delivery of the Next-Generation 737 airplane family and 737 production integration. She was also responsible for maintaining customer relationships and for the safety and security of employees at the 737 production site, site operations, property and equipment in Renton, Wash., and at the Customer Delivery Center at Boeing Field in Seattle, Wash. She was also responsible for Renton site operations, property and equipment.

Prior to her role leading the 737 program, Ms. Wyse was Vice President and General Manager of the 767 program for more than three years, responsible for all aspects of the 767 program as well as the Boeing Commercial Airplanes role in the competition for the U.S. Air Force KC-X tanker program.

Ms. Wyse joined Boeing in 1985 and held a number of increasingly responsible positions including Director of Strategy and Business Development for Connexion by Boeing, the company's former inflight internet connectivity service, and as Director of Program Management for the 757 program.

In addition to her role on the Olin College of Engineering Board of Trustees, Ms. Wyse is on the board of directors of Héroux-Devtek Inc., an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing and repair, and overhaul of landing gear, actuation systems and components for the aerospace market. Ms. Wyse is also a strategic advisor in the aerospace sector to Arcadis, a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure company.

Ms. Wyse has a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration, from the University of Washington in Seattle.

Melissa Waller

Melissa Waller serves as President of the AIF Institute, and is the former Deputy Treasurer and Chief of Staff for the North Carolina Department of State Treasury, where she successfully oversaw Department strategic planning, operations, and public-policy implementation, along with a staff of more than 400 employees, including the North Carolina Retirement Systems, the pension fund for the state, is the tenth largest public pension fund in the United States, with assets in excess of $90 billion.

Ms. Waller has 30 years' experience as a trusted and innovative board director, leader, executive, and institutional investor with extensive board service experience who brings $100Bn+ fund management experience, governance, crisis and risk management, and global M&A expertise to board service.

Recognized globally for organization transformation expertise and capable of handling multi-billion-dollar transactions and funds in highly regulated industries, Ms. Waller has a focus on corporate governance and stakeholder communication and is recognized as an ESG & Sustainability Integration Champion.

Ms. Waller's background includes over 20 years of private and public-sector financial industry experience, including 15 years in the banking sector with Wachovia/Wells Fargo. She has served as Chair of the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer's Corporate Governance Committee, as well as on the Council of Institutional Investors Board of Directors and the Governor's Board of Innovation for the North Carolina University System. She currently serves as Executive Program Director for the National Institute of Public Finance, as well as Director of Public and Private Partnerships for the Kenan Institute.

Ms. Waller has a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

