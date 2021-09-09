West Mining Obtains Significant Copper-Gold Values From Initial Sampling at the Princess Showing, BC

VANCOUVER, Sept. 09, 2021 - West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce initial sampling results from the Princess showing on its 100% owned Athabasca Property, part of West's larger Kena Project. The over 8500 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties in southeastern British Columbia, which trend along a 20 kilometre long favourable mineralized belt.



An initial four rock grab samples collected at the Princess Zone returned significant gold, silver and copper values, along with interesting platinum and palladium results (see table below).

SAMPLE # TYPE COPPER

(%) GOLD

(g/t) SILVER

(g/t) PLATINUM

(ppm) PALLADIUM

(ppm) 4061001 Grab 0.73 3.04 7.9 162 226 4061002 Grab 1.82 4.66 24.8 6 76 4061003 Grab 2.16 1.97 30.4 12 217 4051004 Grab 1.63 0.60 16.0 12 170

"The Athabasca property is an integral part of the overall Kena project and the metallic values exhibited in the grab samples confirm what the company expected when we attained the claims. The geological crew have done an excellent job identifying the extension and adding in ground value to the Company," noted Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West.

The samples were all comprised of silicified Elise Formation volcanic rocks with abundant pyrite, chalcopyrite, malachite and magnetite. An additional 8 rock chip samples, containing only trace values of gold and copper, were collected from a nearby historic short exploration drift, likely from the early 1900s, which did not extend far enough to intercept the Princess mineralized zone.

The Athabasca Property, which hosts the Princess Zone and the historic Athabasca Mine represents a northern extension of the Kena Property. A recent gold resource estimate on the Kena Property (NI 43-101 Technical Report, Bird, 2021) shows an indicated 561,000 ounces gold and an inferred 2.77 million ounces gold at a 0.25 g/t cutoff within an open ended portion of this robust system (see News Release dated May 11, 2021).

The historic Athabasca Mine (BC Minfile 082FSW168), operating intermittently between 1899 and 1943, graded 30 g/t gold and 10 g/t silver with minor copper, lead and zinc values from 20,219 tonnes milled. The Princess Zone is located 3.2 kilometres southeast of the Athabasca Mine. Additional prospecting, mapping and sampling has been completed on the trend between the Princess and Athabasca, with two additional well mineralized zones identified. Results are pending for this new sampling.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing prospective advanced early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 8000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com



