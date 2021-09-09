Grande Portage Resources Announces Channel Sample Assay Grading 115.3 g/t Gold over 1.48 ft from the Hangwall Split of the Goat Vein

Vancouver, September 9, 2021 - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that initial results from surface samples and diamond drilling on its Herbert gold property located S.E Alaska have been returned. Almost 4000 metres of drilling has been accomplished to date.

An outcrop of the Hanging Wall strand of the Goat Vein discovered on the edge of the Herbert River was channel sampled with excellent results. The sample consisted of 1.48 feet (45 centimeters) of quartz with disseminated arsenopyrite, galena, pyrite and some visible gold grains. The sample was processed by metallic screening and fire assay and returned 115.3 g/t Au. A prior grab sample of the same vein and location returned 73.63 g/t Au. The multi-element spectrographic results have not been returned. A nearby outcrop containing sheeted quartz-filled fractures was sampled. The quartz veins are narrow but carry strong arsenopyrite and galena and free gold. The grab sample of a 10 cm vein returned 17.92 g/t Au.

The two drill rigs operating on the Herbert claims have completed over 4000 meters of the planned 7500 meter program. The following metallic screened fire assayed sample results have been received. Drill hole 21P-3 intercepted 1.61 feet (0.49 meters) of the Goat Vein which returned 9.43 g/t and 1.64 feet (0.50 meters) of the Sleeping Giant vein which shows 14.22 g/t Au.

Assay Turnaround Times

The Company currently estimates 7 to 9 weeks for turnaround of assay results following completion of a drill hole. This time is required to complete core logging, core sampling, transport to the assay lab, assaying, and subsequent QA/QC (quality assurance/quality control) validation and check assays. Interested parties are cautioned that significant delays may occur due to backlogs at the lab and possible quality control issues identified by the lab, or the company, with particular samples.

This news release has been prepared and approved by Carl Hale, CPG, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience and a Qualified Person as defined under NI #43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over seven million ounces of gold. The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource estimate reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 3.0 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an indicated resource of 1,196,800 ounces of gold at an average grade of 10.23 g/t Au (3,637,000 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 325,900 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.91 g/t Au (1,138,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated resource of 686,700 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.87 g/t Ag (3,637,000 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 169,300 ounces of silver at an average grade of 4.63 g/t silver (1,138,000 tonnes).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

