Canada Carbon Completes Initial Prospecting Campaign at Asbury

MISSISSAUGA, Sept. 09, 2021 - Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: CCB), (FF: U7N1) is pleased to announce that a field prospecting campaign was completed over historical electromagnetic anomalies ('EM') on its Asbury claims ('the Property').



From July 26, 2021 to July 30, 2021, a nine person team prospected, mapped and sampled the property equipped with two Bm4+ 'Beep Mat' electromagnetic detectors used to follow multiple conductors found in a 2013 Heliborne Magnetic and TDEM survey by Focus Graphite (DUBE,2013). Three geological fold patterns in the conductor anomalies were defined from the 2013 survey. Folding is very significant for graphite exploration since it can allow a thickening and enrichment of the graphitic horizon along the fold hinge. One of these folds is located at the historical Asbury mine, whereas two others had yet to be investigated in detail.

The Property is overlain by one to two metres of glacial till, as is commonly encountered in this part of Quebec. A team using a Beep Mat EM detector attempted to locate the aerial conductors by crossing the surface perpendicular to their strike. When a conductive target was identified, trenching was conducted in an attempt to sample any subcropping mineralization. Other team members scouted the area seeking potential outcrop or mineralized boulders at surface. As the Beep Mat could only detect conductors within one metre of surface, a number of the aerial conductors were not confirmed during this preliminary survey.

A total of 59 grab samples were taken, and were bagged and tagged on site. Figure 1 shows conductor anomalies on the Property and the associated rock samples taken during the field work which will provide the Company with a strong indication as to the potential grade and quantity of graphite associated with some of the conductors.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Additionally, the Company took 42 till samples, located glacially down-ice from the conductive anomalies. These till samples will be assayed to determine whether there may be zones of enriched mineralization not detected in the grab sampling program.

All of the samples were shipped to Actlab in Ancaster, Ontario for graphitic carbon ("Cg") analysis. Both rock and till samples will be prepared using method RX1-Graphitic in which the samples undergo drying, crushing up to 90% passing through a #10 square-mesh screen, riffle splitting (250 gram) and pulverization to 95% passing a 105 um square-mesh screen. Graphitic carbon is then determined by multistage furnace treatment and infrared absorption, with a 0.05% detection limit using analysis package 4F-C-Graphitic.

The Company's next step will be to proceed with a PhiSpy survey (a ground TDEM survey), followed by a second prospecting survey to assay the near-surface conductor anomalies. The review of historical data is still on-going, and will be combined with recent field observations. Based on this field work and analysis of historical data conducted to-date, we recently acquired an additional 3 claims in the area contiguous to our existing claims.

Olga Nikitovic, Interim CEO, commented, "We are pleased to start exploration work on the promising Asbury Property. The large number of conductive anomalies, some in folded structures as seen at the past-producing Asbury Mine, are encouraging signs that we may discover significant graphite mineralization on the Property. Assessing the quality of the graphite will be one of our priorities as we move forward in our exploration program."

The Asbury Property.

The Asbury Property contains the past-producing Asbury Graphite Mine, and is comprised of 25 claims, for a total of 1,385 ha. It is located 8.1km northeast of Notre-Dame-Du-Laus in the Laurentides Region of southern Quebec. The property belongs to the Grenville Province with varying degrees of metamorphism. The eastern portion of the property is composed of crystalline limestone, quartzite and paragneiss with a band of graphitic limestone contained within a blue grey biotitic quartzite. Marble and impure quartzite are found within the property, containing graphite flakes and garnets. These rocks are in accordance with the proposed skarn type deposit found in Asbury (Charbonneau, 2012).

The Asbury claims include some land held by private landowners however, the 8.48KM total length of EM conductors which the Company is targeting are not located on privately held land.

Qualified Person

Steven Lauzier, P.Geo. OGQ, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

For further information:

Olga Nikitovic

Interim CEO

Canada Carbon Inc.

info@canadacarbon.com



"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).