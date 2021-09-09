Cortus Shares Are Now Listed in the United States On OTCQB With DTC Eligibility for Electronic Clearing and Settlement

Edmonton, September 9, 2021 - Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) (OTCQB: CRTTF) ("Cortus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed for trading in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CRTTF". The Company has additionally secured Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares traded in the United States. The Company profile can be viewed at the OTC Market website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CRTTF/quote where North American and international investors can find Real-Time level 2 quotes (denominated in US dollars) along with current market information and Company news. Cortus' common shares will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "CRTS" and primary reporting for public disclosure will continue to be found under the company profile at www.sedar.com.

Cortus CEO, Sean Mager commented: "There is strong interest in Cortus from US-based retail and institutional investors as we continue to define high-priority drill targets and advance our portfolio of 20+ highly prospective epithermal and Carlin-type gold-silver properties in Nevada. Our new OTCQB listing with DTC eligibility now provides exemptions from U.S state securities laws or "Blue Sky" exemptions which will enable US-based investment advisors to research and recommend investment in Cortus. It will also enable US-based investors to execute orders with greater ease on many popular trading platforms such as Fidelity, TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab, TradeStation, FirstTrade, Interactive Brokers and E-Trade where access to Cortus' common shares listed on the TSXV may have been limited previously."

About the OTCQB

The OTCQB® Venture Market is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis. An OTCQB listing offers early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their SEDAR reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with the goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation.

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic inter-dealer quotation system for broker dealers to trade US-based and global securities. It operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, it connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services, enabling investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowering companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About the Depository Trust Company

The Depository Trust Company is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors trading the Company's shares on the OTCQB with reduced costs for U.S. investors and brokers, enabling the Company's common shares to be traded through a much wider selection of firms through an electronic method of clearing securities.

About Cortus Metals Inc.

Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) (OTCQB: CRTTF) is a new Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 20+ highly prospective early-stage gold and silver projects in the basins of Nevada and an innovative project accelerator strategy to advance them to fruition. Generally, the projects are located near operating mines or known deposits, and on the same hosting fault structure. Cortus' team of experts uses systematic methods and proprietary data to target significant epithermal and Carlin-type mineralization beneath shallow cover. We provide investors with exceptional opportunities to capitalize on our potential to discover gold-silver deposits of >1-million-ounces in a perennially top-ranked mining jurisdiction. Our mandate is to collaborate with third parties to complete drill programs of 2,000-4,000 metres, with Cortus retaining a significant interest in the outcomes. Our projects are available for acquisition via sale, option and/or joint venture mechanisms. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.cortusmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

s/ "Sean Mager"

Sean Mager, Chief Executive Officer

Email: seanm@cortusmetals.com

Telephone: +1.780.701.3215

Cortus Metals Inc. is part of the Metals Group of Companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes that assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release. No assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96009.