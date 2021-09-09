Seahawk Gold Corp Engages Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. as Financial Advisor

Vancouver, September 9, 2021 - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) (OTCQB: SEHKF) (FSE: 7SR) (the "Company" or "Seahawk") announces that it has retained the services of Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. ("Laurentian Bank Securities") to act as Financial Advisor to the Company.

"This is an exciting time for our Company. We believe that Laurentian Bank Securities will be able to assist the Company in a very important role as financial advisor and increase our engagement with both investors and institutions as we progress further on our exploration plans," said Giovanni Gasbarro, CEO of Seahawk Gold.

Laurentian Bank Securities and Seahawk are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Laurentian Bank Securities does not have any additional interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

Laurentian Bank Securities is an integrated full-service investment dealer, focusing on six lines of business. The well-respected Institutional fixed income division has a strong presence in Government and Corporate underwritings, as well as in secondary markets. In addition, the Institutional equity division focuses on serving clients through research, trading and investment banking in the small capitalization sector. The fast-growing Retail division and Discount Brokerage division currently serve clients through 13 offices in Québec. Furthermore, as a carrying broker, LBS provides complete back office support to a wide range of customers. In the institutional market as in the retail market, Laurentian Bank Securities places above all, its expertise, experience, and sense of innovation to ensure its position and bring added-value to all of its activities.

About Oak Hill Financial Inc.

Seahawk and Oak Hill have agreed to extend their agreement for another one-month term to provide Seahawk with Canadian investor relations advisory activities. This agreement may continue to be renewed or extended by the Company and Oak Hill at the end of the term.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG), the U.S. (OTCQB: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is the 100% owner of four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

For more information please contact Seahawk Gold Corp. - seahawkgoldcorp.com

Giovanni Gasbarro

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848

Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-159

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96024