NioBay Metals Announces Corporate Changes

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2021 - Niobay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF), a company focused on exploration, development and use of critical green metals with an Environmentally, Sustainable, Governance, and Indigenous (ESGI) focus announced that Mr. Claude Dufresne President & CEO will be leaving the Company on September 30, 2021 to pursue a new venture in the up and coming and promising field of niobium battery technology. Mr. Dufresne will continue to be associated with NioBay as a consultant and member of the advisory board.



Current NioBay Director since 2014, Mr. Jean-Sebastien David, will replace Mr. Dufresne as President & CEO. Mr. David was recently Chief Operating Officer of Arianne Phosphate Inc. He was instrumental in advancing the Lac ? Paul phosphate project, a fully permitted, best of breed project. Prior to joining Arianne, Mr. David was Vice-President Sustainable Development at Osisko Mining Corp. (2007-2012) where he was influential in obtaining authorization for construction and development of the Canadian Malartic Mine. He earned his B.Sc. Geology and master's degree in project management from Universit? du Qu?bec ? Chicoutimi.

"Claude and his team brought one of the finest mining projects in Canada to NioBay (the James Bay Niobium Project). Now he wants to focus on developing the utilisation of niobium in batteries, we can't really be disappointed with his decision. We are pleased to have him on the advisory board and getting his commitment to promote the use of niobium as a green metal to decarbonize the economy," said Mr. Serge Savard, Chair of NioBay.

Mr. Savard further comments on the nomination of Mr. David, "We are pleased that Jean-Sebastien will be joining NioBay as President & CEO. His current knowledge of the Company activities combined with project development expertise and relationship with key stakeholders will be an asset in bringing the James Bay Niobium Project to production."

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay will be a leader in the Environment, Sustainability, Governance and Indigenous inclusion supporting the development of smart mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices. Critical to our success will be the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories we operate.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Quebec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnatsh First Nation and a 48% direct participation in mineral titles situated in the Chibougamau region, Quebec, under a joint venture agreement with SOQUEM.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a readily available, reliable, soft metal that is ductile, malleable, and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them smarter and lower environmental impacts, while also delivering other benefits like better performance, improved safety, and increased value.

Cautionary Statement

