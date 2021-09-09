Western Magnesium Inks Agreement in Eastern Ohio to Build First Ever "Eco-Friendly" Magnesium Plant in Historic Signing Ceremony

WASHINGTON, September 9, 2021 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt-3WM) (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the official signing and unveiling ceremony in Harrison County, Ohio.

A packed field of onlookers in Harrison County, Ohio hosted the site for the newly signed partnership between Western Magnesium and numerous economic development groups in Harrison County. Harrison County was chosen over several other locations throughout the United States to host its first ever "green" magnesium 100,000 metric tonne scalable plant in a monumental signing agreement answering the call for domestic magnesium metal production. The plant plans on producing 10% of the world's current supply and employing over 200 full time and 500 support personnel which will significantly further the economic development of Harrison County and the state of Ohio.

The 122-acre property is adjacent to the future home of a modern mixed fuels power plant which can provide power to our clean magnesium production, it is close to a dolomite supply and has an infrastructure of rail and highway that will carry our magnesium finished product to industries across the United States.

Nicholas Homrighausen, Executive Director of the Harrison County Community Improvement Corporation, said the company's decision to locate its first "eco-friendly" plant in Harrison County proves without a doubt that Eastern Ohio can compete on a worldwide stage to attract industry not just in the oil and gas sector of the economy but the manufacturing side as well with this breakthrough technology of producing clean magnesium by Western Magnesium. "We look forward to working with Western Magnesium towards the successful completion of this innovative project that is over a one-billion-dollar investment with the potential of growing jobs."



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BgWonnOYxYs

The Times-Reporter, Jon Baker attended the signing and unveiling event and his article may be viewed in the link below.

https://www.timesreporter.com/story/news/2021/09/07/magnesium-plant-bring-200-full-time-jobs-eastern-ohio/5758024001/

U.S. Congressmen Bill Johnson, R-Marietta, said construction of the plant was important to the country. "Magnesium is a critical metal that goes into manufacturing and industries like automotive, aviation. You don't have those manufacturing industries in America if you can't extract magnesium."

"Management spent sixteen months vetting other states and searching for the best opportunity for our first commercial plant. This process was made easier by the hard work and support from JobsOhio, the local businesses and the people from Harrison County by their hard work and support and by graciously opening their County and embracing our Company," Executive President and CEO Sam Ataya said to the applauding crowd at the future site.

"Today Western Magnesium chose Harrison County to be the home to their state-of-the-art plant to produce magnesium metal with a low-cost and eco-friendly process," said Ohio Southeast Economic Development President Mike Jacoby. "We thank Western Magnesium Corp. for their decision to build in our community and we congratulate Harrison County on their economic efforts."

The signed agreement between both parties marks significant advancement in bringing back American jobs and industrial prominence once again to the United States in producing an "eco-friendly" metal vital to the strategic interests of this Nation.

Western Magnesium plans to break ground on the plant within the next eighteen months.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic extraction technology to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

For additional information please visit our website at www.westernmagnesium.com

