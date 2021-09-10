Eminent Gold Announces Admission of its Common Shares for U.S. Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol "EMGDF"

VANCOUVER, Sept. 10, 2021 - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (the "Company" or "Eminent") is pleased to announce its common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. under the symbol "EMGDF." The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMNT."

The Company is now also eligible for full service book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. DTC eligibility helps to enhance the Company's potential investor base and offer a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EMGDF/overview.

Paul Sun, President and CEO of the Company commented:

"Being admitted to trade on the OTCQB allows the Company to have greater exposure to a larger and more diverse US investor base. We are a US story with all of our projects in Nevada so it only makes sense to provide potential and existing US shareholders easier access to participate in the growth of our Company."

The OTCQB Venture offers investors a venue to entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. Although the Company is exempt from the reporting requirements of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934 pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b), the OTCQB Venture provides a transparent marketplace for U.S. investors by requiring, among other things, publication of the Company's continuous disclosure materials on the OTC Disclosure & News Service. The OTCQB Venture's initial and continued qualification standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and balanced regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Sun"

CEO and Director

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project, Weepah, Gilbert South, and Spanish Moon District.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include the anticipated effect of the admission for trading on the OTC on the ability of US investors to participate in the market for the Company's securities. Although Eminent Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Eminent Gold Corp.