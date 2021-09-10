Greenland Resources to List on Canadian NEO Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 - Greenland Resources Inc. (NEO: MOLY) ("Greenland Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has received final approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Neo Exchange Inc. (the "NEO"). The Company expects to commence trading on September 20, 2021 on the NEO under the ticker symbol "MOLY". The Company has also applied to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange, and expects to receive final approval shortly after the NEO listing commences.



Qualified Person Statement

Mr. Jim Steel, P.Geo., M.B.A., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Greenland Resources Inc.

Greenland Resources is a Canadian reporting issuer with the Ontario Securities Commission as its principal regulator, focused on the development of its 100% owned world class Climax type pure molybdenum deposit located in central east Greenland. The Malmbjerg molybdenum deposit has pit-constrained Measured and Indicated Resources of 247.1 million tonnes at 0.180% MoS 2 , for 587 million pounds of contained molybdenum metal (RPA, 2021). The Malmbjerg project benefits from a 2008 Feasibility Study completed by Wardrop (now Tetra Tech), an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (SRK, 2007), an engineering optimization Concept Study (DRA 2019) and had a previous exploitation license granted in 2009. With offices in Toronto, the Company is led by a management team with an extensive track record in the mining industry and capital markets. For further details, please refer to our web site (www.greenlandresources.ca ) as well as our Canadian regulatory filings on Greenland Resources' profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Ruben Shiffman, PhD

Keith Minty, P.Eng, MBA

Jim Steel, P.Geo, MBA

Nauja Bianco, M.Pol.Sci.

Gary Anstey Executive Chairman, President

Engineering and Project Management

Exploration and Mining Geology

Public and Community Relations

Investor Relations

Corporate office Suite 1410, 181 University Av. Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 3M7 Telephone

Email

Web +1 647 273 9913

info@greenlandresourcesinc.com

www.greenlandresources.ca



CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase 'forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to the Company's reliance on representations made by regulators and the NEO Exchange, availability of the chosen ticker symbol and the expectation of valid listing on the NEO. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the regulatory landscape in Denmark and Canada; dependence on management and expertise of technical staff; digital and physical system errors and failures; misrepresentations, both deliberate and unintentional, as to valid listing on the NEO Exchange; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.