Phoenix Gold Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Vancouver, September 10th, 2021 - Phoenix Gold Resources Corp. ("Phoenix Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:PXA) (OTC:PGRCF) is pleased to announce that its common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN number "A2PGVP" and symbol "5DE". The listing of Phoenix Gold shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will broaden the existing shareholder base in Europe, increase trading activity, and build European investor awareness.

Andrew Lee, President and CEO, commented, "As we await early assay results from Phase 1 drilling, which are expected to be received shortly, we are currently planning the next stages of drilling. The Frankfurt listing provides us the platform to increase our exposure and investor reach in Europe."

About the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold Project

The York Harbour Mine Property is located approximately 27 kms west of Corner Brook, NL and known to be prospective for copper-zinc-silver-gold massive sulphide deposits. Mineralization documented on the property exhibits characteristics consistent with classic mafic-type flow dominated (Cyprus type) VMS deposits. Similar geological environments and styles of mineralization have formed relatively large copper-zinc deposits elsewhere in Newfoundland at Tilt Cove (9 Mt of between 1% and 12% copper) and in Cyprus at the Mavrovouni mine (15 Mt of 4% copper with zinc and gold) as noted in Messina Minerals Inc. 9th Year Assessment Report (2009 Work).

Copper and zinc massive sulphides were first discovered at York Harbour in 1893. Since then, a total of 2,134 meters of documented underground drifting and development has been completed for which documentation is available. A total of 19,230 meters of drill core records are available testing a total of eleven "Zones" of copper-zinc-silver-gold massive sulphide mineralization. These zones occur over a 600 meter strike length and many remain open for expansion along strike and downdip.

J.D. Blanchflower, P. Geo. is a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical material contained in this news release.

For further information:

Andrew Lee CEO, President and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: andrew@phoenixgoldresources.ca

Website: www.phoenixgoldresources.ca

1518 - 800 Pender Street W, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2V6

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the proposed mineral exploration and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

