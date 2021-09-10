Golden Spike Resources Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering and Lists on the CSE

Pursuant to an agency agreement dated August 6, 2021, Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Agent") acted as agent on a commercially reasonable efforts basis in respect of the Offering and received a cash commission in the amount of $135,000 and a corporate finance fee consideration for its services. In addition, Golden issued to the Agent and certain of its sub-agents an aggregate of 540,000 non-transferable compensation options to purchase Common Shares (the "Compensation Options"). Each Compensation Option is exercisable until September 10, 2023, at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share.



Proceeds of the Offering will be applied to finance the Company's exploration work and for working capital purposes.



Golden is also pleased to announce that it has received approval of its application to list its Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). Golden's Common Shares were listed on the Exchange on September 9, 2021 and immediately halted pending closing of the Offering. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the Exchange on or about September 13, 2021 under the trading symbol "GLDS".



Additional information on the Company and the Offering can be found in the Company's final prospectus dated August 6, 2021 as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.





About Golden Spike Resources Corp.



Golden Spike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in North America. The Company's material property is the Camping Lake Project, consisting of 5 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,132.4 Ha northwest of Ear Falls in the Province of Ontario.







Contact Information



Golden Spike Resources Corp.

Keith Anderson, Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@goldenspikeresources.com

Telephone: (604) 786-7774







Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Statements regarding trading of the Common Shares on the Exchange are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available.

