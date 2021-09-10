Arctic Star Announces Helicopter Borne Magnetic and Frequency Domain "Resolve" EM Survey and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, September 10, 2021 - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:ADD) (Frankfurt:82A1) (WKN:A2DFY5) is pleased to announce that Geophysical crews are mobilizing to the Diagras property to fly the entire project with a Helicopter borne magnetic and Frequency domain "Resolve" EM survey at 75m linespacing.

The entire survey will be approximately 6,000 line kilometres. The work will give our exploration team a coherent data set to explore for previously undiscovered kimberlites. The Resolve system was designed in particular to detect Lac de Gras kimberlite derived EM responses. Our team will also utilize recently derived filters that highlight magnetic remanence, again a property that many of the Lac de Gras kimberlites exhibit, unique when contrasted against the background country rocks. The survey also has the added benefit of meeting the expenditure commitments required to hold the mineral claims that make up the Dia Gras Project.

In conjunction to this, the Company is also announcing a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 4,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $600,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one non-transferable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") for a period of 18 months from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.20.

The warrants contain an accelerated option clause that states that if the shares of ADD close at or above $0.35 for 3 consecutive trading days on the TSX.V, then the warrant must be exercised within a 60 day period by the warrant holder, or failing which, the warrant shall expire as null and void.

All securities will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date. The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for the Helicopter borne magnetic and Frequency domain "Resolve" EM survey on the Diagras Diamond Project.

