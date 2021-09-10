Karus Gold Completes C$1.4M Financing

Vancouver, September 10, 2021 - Karus Gold Corp. ("Karus Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is has completed a non-brokered private placement of 1,529,929 units at a price of C$0.55 per unit ("Units") and 778,391 flow through units at C$0.73 per flow through unit ("FT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,409,686 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.85 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering. Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company that qualifies as a "flow through" common share and one half of one Warrant, with each full Warrant exercisable into a Warrant Share on the same terms and conditions as set out above. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Offering.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for on-going exploration activities at the Company's South Cariboo District Gold Project in British Columbia and for ongoing working capital.

The Company paid finder's fees totaling C$35,896 to Canaccord Genuity Corp. The Offering constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI-61-101") as insiders of the Company (consisting of directors and officers of the Company) subscribed for an aggregate C$169,035 (307,337 Units) pursuant to the Offering. The Company is relying on exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in section 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering.

About Karus Gold

Karus Gold is 100% owner of the 1,000 km2 South Cariboo Gold District that includes the drill-stage FG Gold and Gold Creek projects in British Columbia. Karus Gold is supported by strategic investors Eric Sprott; and insiders, together with the management and Board, own approximately 58% of the basic shares outstanding.

Further information on Karus Gold and its projects can be found on the Company's website at www.karusgold.com and at www.sedar.com, or by email at info@karusgold.com or by telephone at (888) 455-7620.

