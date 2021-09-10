Medaro Completes Initial Earn-In Under Joint Venture Agreement to Develop Lithium Extraction Technology

Vancouver, September 10, 2021 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated June 30, 2021, that it has completed the initial earn-in under its definitive joint venture agreement (the "JV Agreement") with Dr. James G. Blencoe, Ph.D., of Tennessee USA, and Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc. ("Global Lithium"), with respect to the operation of a joint venture (the "Joint Venture") to develop and commercialize a new, low-cost process (the "Technology") for extracting lithium from spodumene concentrate. The Joint Venture is operated through Global Lithium, a new corporation that was formed for this purpose. For further information respecting the Technology and Dr. Blencoe's background, please see the Company's news releases dated May 6, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

Pursuant to the initial earn-in under the JV Agreement, Medaro has acquired a 20% ownership interest in Global Lithium in exchange for Medaro making a cash contribution of US$100,000 to Global Lithium and issuing an aggregate of 450,000 common shares of Medaro to the shareholders of Global Lithium. In connection with the initial earn-in, Dr. Blencoe has also joined Medaro's leadership team as Chief Technology Officer.

