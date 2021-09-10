Supernova Metals to Commence Exploration at Gander South Property

Vancouver, September 10, 2021 - Supernova Metals Corp. ("Supernova" or the "Company") (CSE:SUPR) (OTC:ABETF) (Frankfurt:A1S1.F) wishes to announce that an initial exploration program consisting of soil sampling and prospecting will commence during the third week of September 2021.

Sean McGrath, CEO of Supernova, commented: "We are very excited to commence our inaugural exploration program on Gander South, which is located in the prolific Gander Gold Belt. The Gander South property is contiguous with several active junior explorers including Sassy Resources Corporation (SASY.C) and Metals Creek Resources Corp. (MEK.V)".

About Gander South

The Gander South Property, consisting of 97 claims and covering 2,425 hectares, is also located in the heart of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt; approximately 45 kilometers southwest of the Queensway gold discovery. The claims are also located 1.5 kilometers directly along strike from Beaver Brook Antimony Mine and near numerous high priority gold occurrences and recent till discoveries held by New Found Gold Corp. Situated directly adjacent to the Mount Peyton Intrusive Suite, the claims are underlain by Botwood Group Sediments and located within a very prospective and complex geological environment.



RSU Grant

The Company has granted an aggregate of 3,000,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company as long-term incentive and performance awards, all in accordance with its RSU plan that was adopted in September 2020.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger March, PGeo and a Director of Supernova. Mr. March is the qualified person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Supernova

SUPERNOVA is a growth-oriented exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing natural resources opportunities within North America. Supernova has a growing and diversified portfolio of assets, including Gold, Silver, Lithium, and Vanadium assets.

