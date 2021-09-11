Firestone Ventures Provides Reminder Regarding Shareholders' Meeting

Toronto, September 10, 2021 - Firestone Ventures (TSXV: FV.H) (FSE: F5V1) ("Firestone" or the "Company") reminds shareholders of the upcoming annual meeting to be held on September 15, 2021 at 11:00am, EDT. At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on a special resolution authorizing the sale of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Fuego Estrella, Sociedad Anonima (the "Sale"), as more particularly described in the information circular dated August 16, 2021. Management believes that the Sale is in the best interests of the Company and encourages shareholders to vote by proxy prior to the meeting.

About Firestone

Firestone is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on zinc, lead, silver and copper. The Company is currently permitted to advance exploration on its Torlon project in Guatemala, should conditions become more favourable to resume operations. In the meantime, Management continues to review other potential prospects as industry conditions are creating opportunities for companies such as Firestone, to expand their asset base.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Firestone. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Firestone's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Firestone or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

