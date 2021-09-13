Silver Spruce Announces New Board Chairman

BEDFORD, September 13, 2021 - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1)("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Kevin Thieneman as Chairman of the Board of Directors effective September 10, 2021. Mr. Thieneman was appointed to the Board on April 28, 2020.

Mr. Thieneman was formerly the President of Caterpillar Inc. Forest Products Business Unit, and currently serves as Chairman for LiuGong North America and Vice President of Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd. ("LiuGong"). LiuGong is one of China's largest construction and mining equipment manufacturers with worldwide sales and operations. Mr. Thieneman is a global executive with decades of experience in turnarounds of manufacturing operations and end-to-end businesses, and with extensive on-the-ground experience in China and India. He previously chaired the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council infrastructure committee while leading delegations to Indonesia and Vietnam. He also served as Chairman of the Georgia Association of Manufacturers in 2017-2018. Mr. Thieneman earned a Juris Doctorate, with honors, from the Duke University School of Law. His previous experience includes working as a licensed attorney and Certified Public Accountant in the State of Illinois.

