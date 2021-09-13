Romios Announces Appointment of New President

Toronto, September 13, 2021 - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen M Burega has been appointed President of the Company. He will be working alongside CEO, Tom Drivas as Romios Gold moves forward with its diamond drilling on the Lundmark-Akow Lake gold and base metal prospects.

Mr. Burega has held senior resource management roles while working in various international settings and has a strong technical knowledge of exploration operations and the North American and European financial markets. Stephen has led the development of market awareness, sales campaigns and raised public and private capital across various natural resources assets while developing innovative investment solutions to promote ESG criteria.

His experience in high-leverage situations with senior level decision-makers has fostered an excellent business sense for negotiations with myriad international joint-venture partners and thrives in international networking environments. Most recently, Mr. Burega was Chief Executive Officer for Angkor Resources, a leading publicly traded, Canadian natural resource exploration company focused on the development of base/precious metal, and oil and gas assets in Cambodia.

Mr. Burega is a graduate of Huron College at the University of Western Ontario and has spent the past 12 years specifically focussed on management and operations in the mining and natural resources sectors across Canada and numerous foreign markets, and in establishing strong professional networks in Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East and South America.

Tom Drivas, CEO of Romios, commented: "We are delighted that Stephen has agreed to bring his wealth of experience to Romios as the Company's new President. With a background in the capital markets in the resource sector and his marketing background, Stephen has a proven track record in developing value creating strategies in companies."

Stephen Burega, President of Romios, commented: "I look forward to the opportunity to leverage my industry knowledge and experience in further developing Romios Gold's exceptional asset base while building a stronger market awareness of their potential," stated Burega. "Management has accumulated a significant group of assets in key mining jurisdictions in Canada and the USA and unlocking their value will be my priority."

Mr. Burega's appointment as President is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. As part of his compensation, Mr. Burega has been granted 2,000,000 stock options exercisable at $0.08 per share for five years vesting over a period of one year.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, silver and copper. It has 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake gold-copper property in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include two former producers, the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec) and a former high-grade gold producer, the Scossa mine property (Nevada). The Company also retains a 2% NSR on the Hislop gold property and a 2% NSR and 20% carried (to pre-feasibility) interest in the Thunder Bay Silver properties in Ontario. For more information, visit www.romios.com.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, Chief Executive Officer and Director, (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) romios@romios.com.

Stephen Beruga, President, (cell) 647-515-3734, (email) sberuga@gmail.com.

John Biczok, P. Geo., Vice-President, Exploration, (tel) 613-410-7877 or (email) john.biczok@gmail.com.

Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com.

