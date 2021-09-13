Patriot Battery Metals Announces Completion of Phase I Surface Prospecting and Geophysical Surveying at the Corvette-FCI Property, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, September 13, 2021 - Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has completed the first Phase of its surface exploration program, including prospecting and a geophysical survey (announced Aug 19, 2021) at the Company's Corvette-FCI Property (the "Property"), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

Blair Way, Company President and Director, comments: "We are marching forward on our programs at Corvette-FCI and getting the work done. The surface sampling and geophysical survey has provided valuable information to assist our targeting for the drill program commencing this month. It is exciting to be able to provide shareholders with these updates on our progress in the field. As assay results are received and interpretations completed, we will provide more details on our Corvette-FCI property."

The primary objective of the surface prospecting and rock sampling was to follow-up on the Elsass and Lorraine prospects discovered in 2019 along the Maven Cu-Au-Ag Trend, where surface sampling returned 3.63% Cu, 0.64 g/t Au, & 52.3 g/t Ag (Elsass) and 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, & 171 g/t Ag (Lorraine). Additionally, the field crew explored the CV Lithium Trend where numerous occurrences of high-grade spodumene pegmatite have been discovered in previous programs. The CV8 (4.44% Li 2 O and 205 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ), CV9 (4.72% Li 2 O) and CV10 (1.33% Li 2 O and 255 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ) spodumene pegmatites, situated on the FCI West claim block, were discovered while prospecting for new gold occurrences in 2019.

A total of 98 surface rock samples were collected and have been submitted for geochemical analysis to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, ON. The surface work was successful in further prioritizing and ranking drill targets along both the Maven Copper-Gold-Silver Trend and the CV lithium Trend. In addition, rock type descriptions and modal mineralogy suggest several new areas of copper and lithium mineralization have been discovered, as well as several existing showings expanded.

The Company has also completed the induced polarization and resistivity (IP-Resistivity) geophysical survey across the Maven Cu-Au-Ag Trend. IP-resistivity is a geophysical tool commonly used in gold and base metals exploration and is often effective at qualifying drill targets, initially developed from surface mapping and sampling. Dynamic Discovery Geoscience Ltd., an expert geophysical group based in Ottawa, ON, is now assisting in the interpretation of this data.

The Company intends to complete a follow-up Phase II surface prospecting program this fall once the geophysical survey data, Phase I rock sample analytical data, and the KorrAI remote sensing data have been integrated and analyzed. The integrated dataset will serve as a final layer to qualify and rank drill hole targets as well as outline new targets areas to be ground truthed.

The Company notes that it has developed a COVID Management Plan for the program and will carry out its field programs while adhering to all federal, provincial, and regional restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mineral exploration has been recognized as an essential service in Canada and the Province of Quebec.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals.

The Company's flagship assets are the wholly owned Corvette Property and the FCI Property (held under Option from O3 Mining Inc.) located in the James Bay Region of Québec, and the 100% owned Freeman Creek Gold Property, located in Idaho, USA.

The Corvette-FCI Property includes the wholly owned Corvette claim block, and the FCI East and West claim blocks held under Option from O3 Mining Inc. The claim blocks are contiguous, and host significant gold-silver-copper-PGE-lithium potential highlighted by the Golden Gap Prospect with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, the Elsass and Lorraine prospects with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop, and the CV1 Pegmatite Prospect with 2.28% Li2O over 6 m in channel.

The Freeman Creek Gold Property hosts two major advanced targets - the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag over 12 m, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.

In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; the Golden Silica Property, BC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

