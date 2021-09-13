BTU Common Shares Begin Trading on The OTCQB in USA

VANCOUVER, September 13, 2021 - BTU Metals Corp. ("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V) (BTUMF-OTCQB) announces common shares of the Company are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol BTUMF. The company's common shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BTU.

BTU Chief Executive Officer Paul Wood stated, "Trading on the OTCQB will provide BTU with increased exposure to the US and global investing community by providing enhanced access to trading, transparency and liquidity."

The OTCQB Venture Market is recognized as an established public financial market for international companies, including natural resource companies in the exploration industry, to trade in the United States.

