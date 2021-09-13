Menü Artikel
BTU Common Shares Begin Trading on The OTCQB in USA

08:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, September 13, 2021 - BTU Metals Corp. ("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V) (BTUMF-OTCQB) announces common shares of the Company are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol BTUMF. The company's common shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BTU.

BTU Chief Executive Officer Paul Wood stated, "Trading on the OTCQB will provide BTU with increased exposure to the US and global investing community by providing enhanced access to trading, transparency and liquidity."

The OTCQB Venture Market is recognized as an established public financial market for international companies, including natural resource companies in the exploration industry, to trade in the United States.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Paul Wood"

Paul Wood, CEO, Director
pwood@btumetals.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andreas Curkovic, Investor Relations
Telephone: 1-416-577-9927

BTU Metals Corp.
Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and using information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

