ION Celebrates 1 Year of Trading, as Maiden Exploration Commences on the Urgakh Naran Lithium Salar Project

Toronto, September 13, 2021 - ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it will commence its maiden exploration program at it's 100% owned Urgakh Naran Lithium Salar Project in Dorngovi Province, Mongolia, as it celebrates its 1 year anniversary of trading commencement on the TSX-V.

"Our team has accomplished so much in the past year: from a new licence acquisition to the closing of a significant public offering. We are now very pleased to be commencing the maiden exploration program at our Urgakh Naran Lithium Salar Project. This is an exciting milestone for the company, and another step in ION Energy's aggressive growth strategy," said Ali Haji, CEO of ION Energy Ltd.

Highlights

Extensive and systematic near surface testing of the UN Salar





An initial 73 shallow holes planned with drilling commencing in the coming week





Hydrogeological sampling of brines intersected





Geochemical sampling of Salar clays and evaporites

Drilling at the UN Salar located on the 100% owned Urgakh Naran licence in Dorngovi province will consist of 73 shallow auger drilling holes at a wide spacing of 1km X 1km. Drill holes will be completed to a depth of approximately six metres. Potential lithium bearing clays and evaporites will be sampled in each hole as will any lithium brines intersected by this shallow drilling. The main body of the UN Salar is approximately 10km x 3km in size and is highly prospective for lithium. This will be the first systematic testing of the surficial layers and brines associated with the UN Salar.

The Company remains highly encouraged, having encountered lithium brines in its initial drilling program at the Baavhai Uul Lithium Salar Project. Stratigraphic lithologies and brines intersected in the maiden drilling program will now need to be systematically tested for lithium. A program of hydrological drilling and brine sampling in addition to a program of surface testing of the Baavhai Uul Salars is currently being planned for commencement after the completion of drill testing of the UN Salar.

Figure 1. Drill map at Urgakh Naran.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/96268_9bef27b194b339cd_002full.jpg

All technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Khurelbaatar Lamzav, P.Geo., an independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

About ION Energy Ltd.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective Lithium Brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

