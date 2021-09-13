CSE Bulletin: New Listing - QNB Metals Inc. (TIM)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 13 septembre/September 2021) - The common shares of QNB Metals Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

QNB Metals Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the strategic acquisition of precious and base metals projects while closing and maintaining key partnerships. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration of the Lac La Chesnaye Property, a mineral property located 11km north of Baie-Comeau, in the province of Québec, Canada. The property covers a total area of 448 Ha and comprises of 8 claims that are in the process of being granted and one claim that was previously acquired from SiO2 Canada Ltd. These claims are 100% held by the Company.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de QNB Metals Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

QNB Metals Inc. est une société d'exploration et de développement axée sur la création de valeur pour les actionnaires grâce à l'acquisition stratégique de projets de métaux précieux et de base tout en concluant et en maintenant des partenariats clés. La Société est engagée dans l'exploration de la propriété Lac La Chesnaye, une propriété minière située à 11 km au nord de Baie-Comeau, dans la province de Québec, Canada. La propriété couvre une superficie totale de 448 Ha et comprend 8 claims qui sont en voie d'être accordés et un claim qui a été précédemment acquis de SiO2 Canada Ltd. Ces claims sont détenus à 100 % par la Société.

Issuer/Émetteur: QNB Metals Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): TIM Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 9 299 961 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 2 500 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 74739L 10 6 ISIN: CA 74739L 10 6 7 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 14 septembre/September 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 avril/April Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computerhsare Investor Services Inc.

