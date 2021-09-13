Tantalex Resources Updates on Drilling at Manono - Kitotolo Lithium and Tin Tailings

Toronto, September 13, 2021 - Tantalex Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX) (CNSX:TTX.CN) (FSE:1TO) ("Tantalex" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to confirm that drilling and mineral resource evaluation studies have commenced.

Aircore and Cobra drilling commenced on the H dump terrace on 24th August. To date a total of 821m has been completed in 21 aircore (574m) and 37 shallow Cobra percussion gouge (247m) drill holes (figure 1).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. H Dump terrace aircore (red) and Cobra (orange)percussion gouge drill hole locations

Air core drilling along sections HAL03 and HAL04 done on an 80m x 40m grid at the northwest end of the terrace confirm the dump is at least 39m (MDA015) thick here (see figure 1 inset and figure 2). The dump thickness 600m to the southwest of Section HAL04 in holes MDA016 to MDA020 is about 20 metres.

Three air core drill holes; MDA011; 013 and MDA015 from the thicker part of the dump have been fast tracked for assay. A total of 131 samples (including QAQC samples) have been dispatched to ALS Laboratories for analysis of 52 elements by ME-MS89L method. Results are expected in 5-6 weeks.

Drilling on the terrace section of the dump will finish early this week. The drill rig will then move to the +50m thick stacked coarse material dumps. Twenty-one drill holes have been pegged on this section of the dump. The drilling will test about 500m along the axis of the dump. Drilling on the corase gravel of the H dump is estimated to take 2 to 3 weeks.

A program of bulk sampling (1m3) from trenches using an excavator is planned to get samples for mineralogical/metallurgical test work.

The topographical drone survey equipment has arrived at site and surveying is expected to commence this week.

MOU EXTENSION WITH XIMEI RESOURCES

Tantalex and XIMEI have agreed to extend their MOU until November 9th, 2021 regarding a joint cooperation for establishing a tantalum refining plant in the Manono region, Tanganyika province, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The framework for proceeding with a feasibility study is presently being prepared with an objective to jointly begin this Study within the next month.

LITHIUM AND TIN TAILINGS PROJECT DESCRIPTION

PER13698 covering an area of 57 cu (48km2) contains 11 waste dumps (A-K) and associated terrace tailings deposits derived from the previous mining and processing of the Manono-Kitotolo pegmatite body over a strike length of about 12km. The dumps contain Li-Sn-Ta mineralisation. Lithium, as spodumene, is the main mineral of interest.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: PER13698 Manono-Kitotolo Tailings Dumps A-K

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Gary Pearse MSc, P. Eng, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

For more information, please contact:

Eric Allard

President & CEO

Email: ea@tantalex.ca

Website: www.tantalex.ca

Tel: 1-581-996-3007

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.