Quantum Battery Metals to Initiate Airborne Survey on Rose West Lithium Property

Vancouver, September 13, 2021 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce following the helicopter fly over program that the Company plans to conduct its 2nd phase of the Rose West Lithium property. The 2nd phase of the exploration program will consist of an airborne aeromagnetic survey over 1696.09 hectares across the Rose West property.

The survey hopes to identify additional anomalies, rock types, and structures within the property in the areas of overburden covers and predict displacement caused by faulting to further enhance the future exploration programs within Rose West.

The drone-flown high-resolution aeromagnetic survey will be conducted with a 50m line spacing through the property. Once the processed magnetic data arrives, the Company will use existing data and combine it with the magnetic data to produce a conceptual geological model. The combined results will allow the Company to better understand and define existing structures and intrusions on the property. Based on results, the Company will decide what to do for phase 3 of the exploration program.

"The Company is very excited at the possibilities for this project. Since the Rose West Lithium property is directly adjacent West to the well-known Rose Lithium property, we are planning and conducting several programs to further expand our presence in the area. We believe that our property has a similar geological map and comparable structures to the Rose Lithium Property, which may lead to analogous results" - Andrew Sostad, CEO and Director.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

