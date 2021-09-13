Western Troy Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, September 13, 2021 - Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. (TSXV: WRY.H) ("Western Troy" or the "Company") announces a proposed non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $135,875 comprised of up to 905,833 units at a price of $0.15 per unit (each such unit being comprised of one common share and one warrant) (the "Offering"). Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share for $0.20 at any time within 12 months after closing. All securities issued pursuant to this private placement will be subject to a four (4) month hold period. Completion of the Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory and NEX approvals.

Closing is expected to occur in September 2021. The proceeds of the private placement will be used for exploration on the Warrens property and for general working capital purposes. A small drill program has been started at Warrens and results should be received by year end.

In addition, the Company announces that incentive stock options to purchase up to 150,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to a consultant of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and subject to any regulatory approval. Each stock option is exercisable at $0.16 for a period of three years from the grant date.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Contact Information:

Western Troy Capital Resources

Stephen Dunn, CEO

Tel: 416-361-2827

Email: dunnsteve@protonmail.com

