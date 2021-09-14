Cyprium Metals Ltd: Nifty Copper Project Drilling Update

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is pleased to provide the following progress update on drilling at the Nifty Copper Project located in the north-eastern Pilbara region of Western Australia.Eastern drillingA total of 18 holes for 3,011 m were completed on the eastern limb extending from the former Nifty open pit (Figure 1*). The program was undertaken to increase the density of existing drilling over the previously identified oxide and transitional zone copper mineralisation and to test for potential extensions to the east.First assay results are expected shortly.Metallurgical drillingThe first metallurgical diamond hole 21NDMT001 was drilled into the existing resource at the eastern end of the Nifty open pit (Figure 1*).The hole intersected native copper, chalcocite and covellite at downhole depths of 129.8 to 133.3m, 141.3 to 152.3m (Figures 2 to 4*) and 154.56 to 155.35m.A second metallurgical hole was recently completed in the same area with the third hole currently in progress.The drill core is currently being logged prior to sampling and despatch for analysis and metallurgical testwork.Western drillingThe 16,000m RC drilling program to test for potential up-plunge extensions to the oxide and transitional mineralisation at the western extremity of the Nifty open pit is well advanced. The second RC drill rig currently at Maroochydore will return towards the close of the dry season to complete the remaining shallow holes.Sonic drillingThe sonic drill rig is currently assessing the waste dump area (Figure 1*) for potential low grade mineralised waste that could add to the base load for the heap leach restart.Maroochydore drillingThe second RC drill rig recently commenced a 6,000m first phase oxide/supergene resource infill and extensional drilling program at the Maroochydore Copper Project located ~85km south east of Nifty.A 4,500m first phase sulphide resource RC drilling program has also been designed and to commence this year if weather permits. In the event of the wet season preventing commencement of this program, it will be rescheduled to March/April 2022 when access to the project can be re-established.Diamond drilling will commence in late September to obtain samples for first pass metallurgical testwork. It is expected that the metallurgical diamond drilling campaign will be completed prior to the wet season, and the drill rig will return to Nifty to complete the planned diamond drilling programs.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8YZGMXVR





Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders.





Cyprium Metals Ltd.





E: info@cypriummetals.com