Deep Yellow Limited: Corporate Presentation HC Wainwright Conference

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) attach a Corporate Presentation for the HC Wainwright & Co 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.
Key Highlights in the presentation include:
- Continue dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a multi-platform, 5-10Mlb per annum, low-cost, tier one uranium producer
- Project portfolio located in Namibia
- Excellent progression and growth of Tumas Project, with DFS progressing as planned
- Led by a standout and proven uranium team
o Highly-credentialed and experienced team (majority ex-Paladin Energy)
o Majority of team successfully built and operated Langer Heinrich, Namibia and Kayelekera, Malawi
o Grew Paladin from a market capitalisation of US$2M to US$4Bn - pre-Fukushima
- Well-funded with cash balance of A$51M
- Nuclear energy becoming the moral imperative, with positive momentum building globally
To view the presentation, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/BD5C6106
About Deep Yellow Limited:
Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
