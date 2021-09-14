Filo Mining Secures Conditional Approval to list on the TSX

VANCOUVER, Sept. 14, 2021 - Filo Mining Corp. (TSXV: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo Mining", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). View PDF version

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain customary requirements of the TSX, including receipt of all required documentation. The Company will issue a press release once the TSX confirms the date when trading of Filo Mining's common shares is expected to commence on the TSX. Once listed on the TSX, the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSXV.

Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSXV and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional Information

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

