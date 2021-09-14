Purepoint Uranium Schedules September Drilling at 100% Owned Henday Lake

Toronto, September 14, 2021 - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today confirmed that it has contracted crews and resources to commence drilling later this month at its 100% owned Henday Lake project located within the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

"With this year's strengthening of the uranium market and our deep portfolio of advanced uranium projects, we can now aggressively schedule ongoing exploration activity through the coming year," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO at Purepoint. Along with this market activity, however, comes a heightened demand for crews, equipment and permits. Our long-standing relationships in Northern Saskatchewan are assisting us in ensuring a smooth flow of work across all of our projects."

Henday Lake

The 100% owned Henday Lake property is 1,029 hectares in size and consists of 2 claims. This property is located nine kilometres northwest of Orano's Midwest Lake deposit (41 million lbs. U3O8) and ten kilometres west of Rio Tinto's Roughrider Deposit (57 million lbs. U3O8).

Only one drill hole is known to have been drilled on Purepoint's Henday property. Hole HLH8-71 was drilled by Cogema Resources (now Orano Resources Canada Inc.) in 1998 and encountered a steeply dipping, strongly graphitic fault gouge at the bottom of the hole. The claims rest within a magnetic low believed to represent pelitic basement rocks, a typical host rock for economic uranium mineralization. The depth to basement is locally less than 350 metres.

Denison's recently discovered Huskie deposit is located approximately 10 km due east along strike from Henday Lake. A NI43-101 technical report dated October, 2018 estimates the inferred resource of the Husky deposit to be 5.7 million Ibs. U3O8.

The Henday Lake property falls within the Mudjatik-Wollaston Tectonic Zone, a northeast trending structural zone along the eastern margin of the Basin. The Mudjatik-Wollaston Tectonic Zone is the NE trending high strain tectonic zone marking the boundary between the Archean gneisses and granitoids of the Mudjatik Domain to the west and Archean gneisses, metasediments, and pegmatite intrusions of the Wollaston domain to the east.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium region. Purepoint's flagship project is the Hook Lake Project, a joint venture with two of the largest uranium suppliers in the world, Cameco Corp. and Orano Canada Inc. The Hook Lake JV Project is on trend with recent high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit and encompasses its own Spitfire discovery (53.3% U3O8 over 1.3m including 10m interval of 10.3% U3O8). Together with its flagship project, the Company's projects stretch across approximately 185,000 hectares of claims throughout the Athabasca Basin. These claims host over 20 distinct and well-defined drill target areas with advanced geophysical surveys completed, and in some cases, have had first pass drilling performed.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

