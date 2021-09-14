Dynacor Monthly Sales Hit a New All-Time High in August of US$20.1 Million (C$25.2 Million)

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2021 - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced monthly record sales of US$20.1 million (unaudited) (C$25.2 million) for August 2021, a US$4.1 million (+25.6%) month-to-month increase and a US$ 11.6 million increase (+136.5%) compared to August 2020.

The new monthly all-time high in sales is due to the continuous processing at the full 430 TPD (tonnes per day) capacity since the expansion of the Veta Dorada plant and a healthy gold market price. The average selling price of gold per ounce in August was US$1,770.

2021 Financial Guidance Update:

The Corporation is well ahead of its early 2021 released financial guidance and will release revised annual financial guidance during the week of September 20, 2021.

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT? gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT? gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Shares Outstanding: 38,913,190

Website: http://www.dynacor.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a2fb4f3e-9d03-4c7f-b50d-7e83777f710f

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Director, Shareholder Relations Dale Nejmeldeen Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. T: 514-393-9000 #230 E: investors@dynacor.com