Benjamin Hill Files 43-101 Technical Report for the Benjamin Hill Property

VANCOUVER, Sept. 14, 2021 - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) ("BHM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on September 14, 2021 it filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report ("Technical Report") titled: 'NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Benjamin Hill Property' consisting of the Sonora Gold and Sonora Copper concessions in the State of Sonora, Mexico. The report's effective date is July 25, 2021. The report summarizes the geological setting, mineralization and exploration activities carried out by Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. on the Benjamin Hill Property in the past year.



The Benjamin Hill project hosts an extensive hydrothermal system enriched in Au, Ag and Cu that is exposed at surface. Mineralization occurs as sets of vein systems, hydrothermal breccias, stockworks, sheeted veins, skarn pendants and areas of orogenic quartz, forming a geologically prospective area of more than 6 kilometers length with a general north-south strike and mineralization width of up to 800 meters, with a set of well defined vein breccias with intermediate disseminated presence of mineralization. In addition, the presence of a large hydrothermal system at surface and related geotectonic features are prospective for a Cu-Au porphyry system at depth.

The 6000ha property is divided into eight exploration areas, six of which are currently active:

Caracahui area has two historical mines named the Caracahui and Corralitos adits. These adits produced the highest gold values in rock chip samples;

Caracahui North area contains outcropping specularite veins and hosts the San Jorge historical mine that has produced anomalous gold concentrations in chip samples;

Sonora Copper area contains both the Sonora Copper adit, which is the largest and most developed of all the historical mines on the property and two additional adits, the Cascabel and Guadalupe adits that follow the same mineralized structure as the Sonora Copper adit. The area contains another main mineralized structure in addition to the Sonora Copper vein, called the Saguaro vein, which hosts a vertical shaft named Las Llantas. This adit will be further explored once underground safety measures have been initiated;

La Falsa area contains a stockwork structure that historically assayed elevated values of gold, silver, and copper;

La Berrenda area contains a historical mine noted by the Mexican Geological Survey (SGM). The area also presented elevated values of Au and Cu detected in stream sediment samples.



Analytical results of mineralization and hydrothermal halos have identified areas enriched in gold, as well as enrichment in copper, lead, zinc, silver, barium, bismuth and antimony. A stream sediment sampling program has demonstrated that the metallic dispersion due to erosion is relatively low. Low erosional dispersion of metals facilitates the detection of in situ mineralization on the property. High concentrations of some elements such as molybdenum, copper, gold and bismuth lend inference to the proximity of a fertile unexhumed pluton.

Microthermometry analyses of mineralized rock samples have demonstrated that the mineral deposits present physicochemical characteristics of epithermal mineralization. Additionally, physicochemical parameters suggest both shallow and deep boiling; fluid mixtures within the deposits and different degrees of exhumation and erosion, indicating the likely continuity of the hydrothermal system at depth. The distribution, mineralogy, physicochemical and physical characteristics of mineralized structures observed on the property and the coincident hydrothermal alteration, together with an overlying magnetic anomaly implies that a fertile buried calc-alkaline plutonic complex contributed greatly to the development of the hydrothermal alteration and mineralization on the Benjamin Hill property.

The Technical Report recommends:

Completion of mapping and sampling at Caracahui, La Salada, Caracahui North and Sonora Copper areas;

Mapping and sampling the Cascabel and Guadalupe adits;

Target sampling for petrography and polished thin section analysis;

Dating studies of plutonic rock (U-Pb ablation on zircons);

Prospecting of new geochemistry targets (La Falsa, San Felix and La Berrenda);

Underground rock chip sampling on the main Sonora Copper structure (vein);

Advance most prospective mineral occurrences by diamond drilling.



The report was prepared by Mr. Lorne Warner, P.Geo. of Geocon Enterprises Inc., an independent geological consulting firm. Mr. Warner approves of the dissemination of the NI 43-101 technical report and approves the content of this news release.

Greg Bronson, President states, "Completing the Technical Report on the Benjamin Hill property ahead of our inaugural drill program, which is set to commence this fall, is a major milestone in our pursuit of a multi-million-ounce gold deposit. The Benjamin Hill property hosts large areas of strong surface gold mineralization that extend for a continuous strike length of up to 6km and can attain widths of up to 800 meters. Our work to date on the property has proven up some very impressive gold values in this yet to be drilled 6000Ha property,"

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo., President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects; and is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.benjaminhillmining.com.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company's Benjamin Hill gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions along the Mojave fault in the Sierra Madre gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp's San Francisco mine.

Forward Looking Statements

