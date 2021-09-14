Mason Graphite Announces Commercial Usage of Black Swan Graphene Product in Concrete

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2021 - Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the "Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce that graphene resulting from the patented process owned by Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan"), and produced by Black Swan's strategic shareholder Thomas Swan & Co., was recently used in the concrete mix poured during the construction of a large residential development in the United Kingdom. An accelerated video of the construction is available below.



Nationwide Engineering Group, a construction focused service provider with dedicated integrated companies, has used the graphene-enhanced concrete developed by Concretene, a whole owned subsidiary, in a ?17.5M (CA$30.5M) residential development in Salisbury, 150 km west of London, England.

Concrete is one of the most used substances on earth and is directly responsible for more than 8% of global greenhouse gases emissions. This graphene-enhanced concrete reduces C02 emissions by 30%, reduces the overall costs by 20%, generally eliminates the use of rebar reinforcement and, mainly because of its resistance to water penetration, results in a longer lasting concrete. The graphene-enhanced concrete developed by Concretene is also currently being trialled in rail, air, road, marine, residential, commercial, and civil engineering applications throughout the United Kingdom by Nationwide Engineering Group.

More details on this specific construction, along with the accelerated video display, can be found in the Nationwide Engineering Group social media post at: https://tinyurl.com/MasonGraphite.

Mr. Harry Swan, Director of Black Swan Graphene and CEO of Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., commented: "The use of our graphene in the construction of a residential building speaks volume to the suitability of our products for large scale industrial applications. This is a very exciting moment as we continue to work with several partners to prepare for large scale commercialization of products in different industries, such as polymers, Li-ion batteries, and several other sectors in addition to concrete."

Black Swan Graphene Inc. is a private company jointly owned by Mason Graphite (66.7%) and Thomas Swan & Co. (33.3%) focused on the large-scale production and commercialisation of patented high-performance low-cost graphene products. Black Swan is currently evaluating different strategic options and is expected to proceed to a go-public transaction in a near future. For more information on Black Swan Graphene, please see the press release issued by Mason Graphite on July 26, 2021.

Accelerated Video of the Construction

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. is a Canadian private company focusing on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene and, in turn, require large volumes of graphite. Black Swan aims to leverage the low cost and green hydroelectricity of the province of Quebec as well as the proximity of the eventual production sites of Mason Graphite in order to establish a fully integrated supply chain, reduce overall costs, and accelerate the deployment of graphene usage.

About Thomas Swan & Co. Limited

Founded in England in 1926, Thomas Swan & Co. Limited is a leading independent manufacturer of performance and fine chemicals. The company manufactures over 100 products, from kilogram to multi-tonne quantities, and offers an experienced and flexible custom manufacturing service. With offices and warehousing in the United Kingdom, the United States and China, and a global network of distributors, Thomas Swan exports to over 80 countries worldwide and is well placed to service British and international markets.

For more information: www.thomas-swan.co.uk

About Nationwide Engineering Group and Concretene

Nationwide Engineering Group is a construction focused service provider with dedicated integrated companies for Building, Rail, Air, Energy and Professional Services providing support from initial conception through to delivery and ongoing long-term maintenance of all of these disciplines. Nationwide Engineering Group prides itself on its established long-term relationships with both private and public sector clients and recognises the importance of working with a dedicated and trusted supply chain and delivering quality and value for money through understanding the complexities of the construction industry.

For more information on Concretene and Nationwide Engineering Group, visit: https://www.nationwideengineering.co.uk

About Mason Graphite Inc.

Mason Graphite is a Canadian corporation dedicated to the production and transformation of natural graphite. Its strategy includes the development of value-added products, notably for green technologies like transport electrification. The Company also owns 100% of the rights to the Lac Gu?ret graphite deposit, one of the richest in the world. The Company is managed by an experienced team cumulating many decades of experience in graphite, covering production, sales, as well as research and development.

For more information: www.masongraphite.com

